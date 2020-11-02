New Shows Streaming This Week (11/2/20), Including ‘The Secret: Dare to Dream’ and ‘Save Me Too’

Amazon Prime Video’s “The Secret: Dare to Dream” stars Josh Lucas as a mystery man who comes into the life of a young widow (Katie Holmes) and her family. His presence is initially a boon to the family, but his secret could change everything.

Peacock’s “Save Me Too” is a dark tale of a man’s quest to find his daughter — and the serious consequences it produces.

“Saturday Night Live” weighs in with an election special (Peacock), while the drama “El Presidente,” based on a true story, reveals the corrupt world of soccer on Prime Video.

Here’s a look at what’s premiering this week:

Monday Nov. 2

“Prince Charles: Inside the Dutchy of Cornwall” (Acorn) a candid look at one of Prince Charles’ most important royal duties - overseeing the historic Duchy of Cornwall estate.

“It Takes A Worried Man” (Acorn) A comedy about middle-age anxieties starring the series’ writer, Peter Tilbury.

“Breaking Hate” (Peacock) is a look at Christian Picciolini, a former neo-Nazi skinhead, who tries to help others escape the movement he once helped build.

“James White” (Sundance Now) A troubled 20something struggles to control his self-destructive behavior as his mother faces cancer.

“We Are Who We Are” (HBO Max) The season finale of a coming-of-age drama set on a military base in Italy.

Tuesday, Nov. 3

“SNL Election Special” (NBC/Peacock) The cast has been exemplary this election season. The parodies continue to hit their marks.

“General Commander” (Amazon Prime Video) Steven Seagal plays a CIA agent planning revenge against a crime boss.

“The Assault” (Hulu) A woman and her best friend go on a crime spree, escaping her marriage in the process.

“Gabby’s Dollhouse” (Netflix) Kitten lover Gabby and sidekick Pandy Paws enjoy animated adventures.

Wednesday Nov. 4

“Love & Anarchy” (Netflix) A married consultant and a young IT tech begin a flirtation that may ultimately upend their lives.

“Blue Story” (2020) (Hulu) Based on Rapman’s YouTube series, two friends face off in a street war.

“Looney Tunes” 1930 – 1969 (HBO Max) The famous cartoon series features Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety, Road Runner and Porky Pig, among others.

Thursday Nov. 5

“Braking for Whales” (Hulu) Estranged siblings have to honor their mother’s final request: scattering her ashes in the body of a whale.

“Riviera, (Season 3)” (Sundance Now) Julia Stiles (“Hustlers”) embarks on a new life and discovers a conspiracy involving stolen artwork that takes her from Venice to Argentina. “Riviera” co-stars Rupert Graves (“Sherlock”).

“The Split” (Sundance Now) The season two finale about the Defoes, a family of female divorce lawyers in the ruthless world of London’s divorce court.

Friday Nov. 6

“Killing Eve: Complete Season 3” (Hulu) A riveting spy thriller about capturing an assassin.

“Pecado Original” (Aka Original Sin) (HBO Max) A woman fight to reveal certain buried truths and empower herself.

“The Mandalorian” Season 2, Ep 2 - “Chapter 10” (Disney+) The journey of the Mandalorian and child continue.

“A Christmas Carol” (Disney+) A 3D computer-animated fantasy film adaptation of Charles Dickens’ 1843 story, starring Jim Carrey in various roles.

“El Presidente” (Amazon Prime Video) The first season of a true story — the largest corruption scheme in the soccer world, sometimes known as “FIFA Gate.”

“The Secret: Dare to Dream” trailer