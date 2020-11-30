New Shows Streaming This Week (11/30/20), Including ‘Selena’ and ‘Godmothered’

Even years after her untimely death, the fame of Tejano pop star Selena Quintanilla remains. Her contributions to music made her among the most celebrated Mexican-American entertainers of the late 20th century. The Netflix “Selena: The Series” explores her family life and what it took to become a star.

On Friday, Disney+ will be making the live-action remake of “Mulan” available to all subscribers, meaning you can stream it without an additional fee.

That same day, they will be bringing the holiday cheer with an original movie following a young fairy godmother who finds a letter from a 10-year-girl — only it’s 30 years later. Turns out, she still needs a boost in the happiness department. The feel-good “Godmothered” stars Isla Fisher and Jillian Bell.

More fantasy at HBO Max, but of the superhero variety: “Batman Begins.” Starring Christian Bale, it’s the backstory to how a young, traumatized boy takes a psychological and physical journey to become the Caped Crusader.

Here’s a look at what’s premiering this week:

Monday Nov. 30

“Fingersmith” (Acorn) is an intriguing period drama set in Dickensian London starring Imelda Staunton and Charles Dance.

(Acorn) is an intriguing period drama set in Dickensian London starring Imelda Staunton and Charles Dance. “Fly Away Home” (IMDb TV) A father and daughter try to lead orphaned Canada Geese south.

(IMDb TV) A father and daughter try to lead orphaned Canada Geese south. “Adele’s Wish” (Sundance Now) is about the famous “Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I” by Gustav Klimt, one of the most valuable paintings in the world. The Nazis stole it from a Jewish family, and it took years to return it to its rightful heirs.

Tuesday, Dec. 1

“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (Netflix) Steven Spielberg’s tale of the extra-terrestrial who gave solace to a lonely boy remains forever touching.

(Netflix) Steven Spielberg’s tale of the extra-terrestrial who gave solace to a lonely boy remains forever touching. “Batman Begins” (Peacock) chronicles how Bruce Wayne became Batman.

(Peacock) chronicles how Bruce Wayne became Batman. “The Da Vinci Code” (Hulu) A mystery thriller about clues in a da Vinci painting that threatens Christianity, coupled with a murder at the Louvre Museum.

(Hulu) A mystery thriller about clues in a da Vinci painting that threatens Christianity, coupled with a murder at the Louvre Museum. “A League of their Own” (Amazon Prime Video) Based on the true story of the women’s softball league during WWII, starring Tom Hanks, Madonna, Bitty Schram and Geena Davis.

Wednesday Dec. 2

“Baby God” (HBO/HBO Max) focuses on a Las Vegas fertility doctor who impregnated thousands of women — with his own sperm.

(HBO/HBO Max) focuses on a Las Vegas fertility doctor who impregnated thousands of women — with his own sperm. “Hazel Brugger: Tropical” (Netflix) The comedian’s stand-up special.

Thursday Dec. 3

“Limetown S1” (Peacock) Based on the podcast, a journalist tries to solve the mystery behind 300 people disappearing at a research facility in Tennessee.

(Peacock) Based on the podcast, a journalist tries to solve the mystery behind 300 people disappearing at a research facility in Tennessee. “Break” (Netflix) A grieving police detective returns to his hometown and gets drawn into a murder case with past secrets.

(Netflix) A grieving police detective returns to his hometown and gets drawn into a murder case with past secrets. “Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults” (HBO Max) The doc explores the UFO cult that claimed the lives of 39 members in a mass suicide. They assumed death would ensure eternal life.

(HBO Max) The doc explores the UFO cult that claimed the lives of 39 members in a mass suicide. They assumed death would ensure eternal life. “Looney Tunes Cartoons, Bugs Bunny’s 24 Carrot Holiday Special” (HBO Max) In order to save Christmas, Porky, Daffy and company head to the North Pole.

(HBO Max) In order to save Christmas, Porky, Daffy and company head to the North Pole. “The Commons” (Sundance Now) stars Joanne Froggatt as a neuropsychologist who wants a child, but IVF treatments have failed. At the same time, her larger world is falling apart.

(Sundance Now) stars Joanne Froggatt as a neuropsychologist who wants a child, but IVF treatments have failed. At the same time, her larger world is falling apart. Friday Dec. 4

“Mulan” Disney+), the live-action version of the hit animated movie will be available to all Disney+ subscribers this week.

Disney+), the live-action version of the hit animated movie will be available to all Disney+ subscribers this week. “Godmothered” (Disney+) is a holiday comedy starring Isla Fisher as a single mom and the inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training (Jillian Bell) who helps her find joy.

(Disney+) is a holiday comedy starring Isla Fisher as a single mom and the inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training (Jillian Bell) who helps her find joy. “Beyond the Spotlight, Season 1” (HBO Max) How choreographer Laurieann Gibson and her team make celebrities such as Lady Gaga and Katy Perry look good on stage.

(HBO Max) How choreographer Laurieann Gibson and her team make celebrities such as Lady Gaga and Katy Perry look good on stage. “The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 1” (Hulu) Shaun Cassidy and Parker Stevenson portray the intrepid teens who solve the mysteries that stump the police.

(Hulu) Shaun Cassidy and Parker Stevenson portray the intrepid teens who solve the mysteries that stump the police. “Selena: The Series” Netflix about the rise of the the late Tejano pop star Selena Quintanilla, who was killed in 1995 at age 23.

Netflix about the rise of the the late Tejano pop star Selena Quintanilla, who was killed in 1995 at age 23. “Sound of Metal” (Amazon Prime Video) A rock musician begins to lose his hearing.

“Selena: The Series” trailer