New Shows Streaming This Week (11/9/20), Including ‘Eater’s Guide to the World’ and ‘Industry’

Hulu’s Original Eater’s Guide to the World (Nov 11), a food-and-travel series, celebrates some of the globe’s most desirable culinary destinations. Actress Maya Rudolph narrates the seven-episodes series that includes stops in Casablanca, New York, Costa Rica, LA, Miami and the Pacific Northwest and Atlanta.

Lena Dunham directs the first episode in HBO Max’s eight-episode British drama “Industry.” A group of competitive men and women vie for jobs at the financial London firm Pierpoint & Co. The show stars Conor MacNeill and Ken Leung.

Here’s a look at what’s premiering this week:

Monday Nov. 9

“The South Westerlies” (Acorn) stars Orla Brady and Patrick Bergin in an Irish drama about the battle between wind energy and a town that values its scenery. And it throws in some domestic dramas for good measure.

“Undercover” (Netflix) Season two continues the infiltration of a drug lord’s operation, based on a real crime boss in the Netherlands.

”The Nice Guys” (Hulu) Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling star as offbeat private eyes who investigate the death of an LA porn star in 1970s.

“Food Wars! Shokugeki No Soma Season 5” (HBO Max) Soma Yukihira proves his skills as he battles top world chefs.

“Industry” (HBO/HBO Max) Premiere of the British drama in which young grads compete for coveted posts at a prestigious investment bank.

Tuesday, Nov. 10

“Dash & Lily” (Netflix) Opposites attract – and share their thoughts in a red notebook passed around New York City.

“Trash Truck” (Netflix) – Hank, 6, and his best pal, a green truck, have loads of adventures.

“A Teacher” (Hulu) The series revolves around an illicit affair between a young teacher and her high-school student — and the damage it brings.

Wednesday Nov. 11

“Tonight You’re Mine” (Amazon Prime Video) Two feuding rock stars are handcuffed together at a rock festival.

“Patria” (HBO Max) The season finale of the dramatic series that explores 30 years in the lives of two families in Spain’s Basque Country threatened by ETA, the separatist terrorist group.

“The Liberator” (Netflix) A military captain in WWII returns to the battlefield.

“Eater’s Guide to the World” (Hulu) The first season of the culinary show celebrate restaurants and the talented chefs behind them.

Thursday Nov. 12

“Fruitvale Station” (Netflix) A look at the events leading to the death of Oscar Grant, a young man killed by a BART police officer in California.

“Graceful Friends” (Netflix) The thriller drama tracks how a murder disrupts the lives of longtime friends.

“Sesame Street Friends” (HBO Max) The beloved characters of “Sesame Street” move its 50-year library, 4,500 episodes, and four new live-action and animated series to the streamer.

“The Man Who Invented Christmas” (Hulu) How Charles Dickens created Ebenezer Scrooge, the memorable lead in “A Christmas Carol.”

Friday Nov. 13

“James May: Oh Cook” (Amazon Prime Video) is a cooking series brought to you by a man who cannot cook.

“American Horror Story: 1984” (Netflix) It’s the ninth installment of the award-winning anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

“Inside Pixar” (Disney+) A new, documentary series that explores the people and stories behind the creative studio.

“Alex Rider” (Amazon Prime Video) A teenage spy is on a mission: to save the world. He just happens to work for MI6.

“De Lo Mio” (HBO Max) The two sisters from New York travel to the Dominican Republic to reunite with their estranged brother. Together, they sell their late father’s home and confront their troubled past.

