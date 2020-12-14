New Shows Streaming This Week (12/14/20), Including ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ and ‘Blackbird’

Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman star in Netflix’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” about the famous blues singer and one of her musicians, a horn player eager to make his way in 1927 Chicago. Susan Sarandon plays a terminally ill mother in Amazon Prime Video’s drama “Blackbird.” She wants a final visit with her two daughters and the chance to put the past to rest.

Here’s a look at what’s premiering this week:

Monday, Dec. 14

“Hilda, Season 2” (Netflix) The animated series is about a young girl who befriends monsters and spirits in the the fantasy city of Trolberg.

(Netflix) The animated series is about a young girl who befriends monsters and spirits in the the fantasy city of Trolberg. “Tiny Pretty Things” (Netflix) Murder and betrayal haunt an elite ballet school — blame cutthroat competition.

(Netflix) Murder and betrayal haunt an elite ballet school — blame cutthroat competition. “A California Christmas” (Netflix) A wealthy charmer poses as a ranch hand to get a hardworking farmer to sell her family’s land before Christmas.

Tuesday, Dec. 15

“Grizzlies” (Netflix) Inuit students in the Arctic have their lives transformed by lacrosse.

“Pup Academy Season 2” (Netflix) A school for the cutest, cuddliest and most curious puppies.

“Dirt Music” (Hulu) A woman in a loveless marriage and a troubled musician fall in love.

“Hitman: Agent 47” (Hulu) A genetically engineered assassin, Agent 47, teams with the daughter of a missing scientist to track her father down.

“The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen” (IMDb TV) is a Victorian-era superhero movie, boasting literary characters of the period: Quartermain, Captain Nemo and vampire chemist Mina Harker.

Wednesday Dec. 16

“Amy Winehouse: A Final Goodbye” (Hulu) The life and times of the British singer who died at 27 of alcohol intoxication.

(Hulu) The life and times of the British singer who died at 27 of alcohol intoxication. “The Art of Political Murder” (HBO Max) The doc follows the murder of Juan José Gerardi Conedera, a human-rights activist who revealed the atrocities committed during the Guatemalan Civil War.

(HBO Max) The doc follows the murder of Juan José Gerardi Conedera, a human-rights activist who revealed the atrocities committed during the Guatemalan Civil War. “The Expanse, Season 5” (Amazon Prime Video) The sci-fi series chronicles a future where humanity has colonized the solar system.

Thursday Dec. 17

“Alice in Borderland” (Netflix) – Season one of the Japanese live-action adaptation of a suspense manga. Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya star in this new series. Thrown into a mysterious world, they must play games in order to survive.

(Netflix) – Season one of the Japanese live-action adaptation of a suspense manga. Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya star in this new series. Thrown into a mysterious world, they must play games in order to survive. “Homeschool Musical Class of 2020” (HBO Max) A group of high schoolers get a chance to showcase their talent.

(HBO Max) A group of high schoolers get a chance to showcase their talent. “Cosmos: Possible Worlds, Season 1” (Disney+) Neil deGrasse Tyson takes audiences on spiritual voyages of space exploration.

(Disney+) Neil deGrasse Tyson takes audiences on spiritual voyages of space exploration. “On Pointe” (Disney+) The doc follows a year in the life of young dancers at the American Ballet School.

Friday Dec. 18

“The Hero” (Hulu) An ailing movie star, Sam Elliott, comes to terms with his past and mortality.

(Hulu) An ailing movie star, Sam Elliott, comes to terms with his past and mortality. “Guest House” (Netflix) A couple find their dream house, with a catch: a party animal lives in the guesthouse.

(Netflix) A couple find their dream house, with a catch: a party animal lives in the guesthouse. “Blackbird” (Amazon Prime Video) A terminally ill mother (Susan Sarandon) summons her daughters for a final reunion.

(Amazon Prime Video) A terminally ill mother (Susan Sarandon) summons her daughters for a final reunion. “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix) is the adaptation of August Wilson’s play about a fateful Ma Rainey recording session.

(Netflix) is the adaptation of August Wilson’s play about a fateful Ma Rainey recording session. “The Amber Ruffin Show”(Peacock) showcases the comic’s smart and silly take on the week’s news.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” trailer