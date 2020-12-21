New to Streaming This Week (12/21/20), Including ‘Soul’ and ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

As part of HBO Max’s new strategy, “Wonder Woman 1984” hits theaters the same day it streams. Look for the superhero to battle Maxwell Lord and the Cheetah on Christmas Day. Disney+ is finding its “Soul,” a Pixar animated film about a high-music teacher who loves jazz — and instills his passion in his young students.

Here’s a look at what’s premiering this week:

Monday, Dec. 21

(Netflix) Tim Roth and Uma Thurman star as con artists who flee to Los Angeles to escape a London mobster. “You Cannot Kill David Arquette” (Hulu) The documentary chronicles the wrestler’s struggle with addition and his return to the ring.

Tuesday, Dec. 22

“Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas” (Netflix) A British stop-motion animated TV special created by Nick Park of “Wallace & Gromit” fame.

Wednesday Dec. 23

“Pawn Sacrifice” (Amazon Prime Video) Chess prodigy Bobby Fischer is caught between the U.S. and the Soviet Union as he struggles to dominate the game.

Thursday Dec. 24

“Five Bedrooms” (Peacock) Five friends at very different stages of their lives make the bold decision to pool their funds and buy a house together.

Friday Dec. 25

“Soul” (Disney+) Animated movie about a hip music teacher and jazz musician who is born to play — and shares his love of music with his students.

