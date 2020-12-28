New Shows Streaming This Week (12/28/20), Including ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ and ‘Yearly Departed’

The fourth and final installment of Netflix’s “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” has Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka from “Mad Men”) and friends saving the world from the eldritch terrors. In Amazon Prime Video “Yearly Departed,” seven women comedians say goodbye to an awful 2020. Phoebe Robinson hosts. Comics include Rachel Brosnahan (“Mrs. Maisel”), Sarah Silverman and Tiffany Haddish.

Here’s a look at what’s premiering this week:

Monday, Dec. 28

“Cops and Robbers” (Netflix) Animation and activism respond to police brutality and racial injustice.

(Netflix) An animated comedy about a lost chameleon who feigns toughness once he becomes sheriff of a corrupt town. “Hope Gap” (Amazon Prime Video) Grace’s (Annette Bening) 29-year marriage to Edward (Bill Nighy) suddenly ends, and she and her son have to pick up the pieces of their lives.

Tuesday, Dec. 29

“Lawless” (IMDb TV) Set during the Depression, bootleggers in Virginia cope with threats to their business.

Wednesday Dec. 30

“Best Leftovers Ever!” (Netflix) Three cooks race to win prize money.

Netflix Astrid goes in search of her sister — who vanished 21 years earlier. “Yearly Departed” (Amazon Prime Video) Seven comics can’t wait to leave 2020 behind.

Thursday Dec. 31

“Supervized” (Amazon Prime Video) A comedy about four superheroes adjusting to retirement in a nursing home.

(Hulu) A former boxer gets involved with Russian mobsters after he sees a crime. Directed and starring Cuba Gooding, Jr. “Child’s Play 2/Child’s Play 3” (Peacock) Chucky is back in two slasher sequels.

Jan. 1

“19-2, Series 1 through 4 (Acorn) The award-winning Canadian police drama follows first responders beyond crime scenes and into their messy lives. Starring Adrian Holmes (Arrow) and Jared Keeso (Letterkenny).

(Netflix) Paul Newman plays a petty thief sentenced to hard time on a Florida prison farm — then demonstrates what an unbreakable will looks like. “Footloose” (Hulu) Watch Kevin Bacon put dancing on the map.

