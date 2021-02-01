New Shows Streaming This Week (2/1/21), Including “Earwig and the Witch” and ‘Malcolm & Marie’

Studio Ghibli’s first CG film, “Earwig and the Witch,” debuts on HBO Max this Friday, February 5. The film follows an orphan who discovers a world of spells and potions while living with a selfish witch.

HBO Max subscribers can also binge on HBO Max’s four “Batman” movies and the animated “Batman: The Brave and The Bold” to kick off February. The streamer is also debuting a new reality show, “Haute Dog,” which features three dog groomers competing for “Best in Show” and a $10K prize.

Coming to Netflix on Friday is “Malcolm & Marie.” In the steamy new Netflix drama, Zendaya and John David Washington play passionate, but tortured lovers.

Netflix will also debut a new animated show, “Kid Cosmic,” about a young boy who longs to be a superhero. When he discovers the 5 Cosmic Stones of Power in a wrecked spaceship, he fulfills his dream. Created by Craig McCracken of “Powerpuff Girls” fame, the show is illustrated in a “retro 2D” style.

Here’s a look at what’s premiering this week:

Monday, Feb. 1

“Just William” (Acorn) Based on the classic comedy by Richmal Crompton, this BBC series follows a mischievous 11-year-old William Brown and his band of adventurous “outlaws” in 1950s England.

Tuesday, Feb. 2

“Kid Cosmic” (Netflix) A young boy who fantasizes about being a superhero — when a strange discovery makes his dream come true.

(Hulu) “The Postman Always Rings Twice” (TCM) Lana Turner and John Garfield star as the ultimately doomed lovers in this excellent, nuanced film noir, based on the James M. Cain novel.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

“All My Friends Are Dead” (Netflix) A New Year’s Eve party goes horribly wrong.

(HBO-HBO Max) The doc looks at fame and influence on social media through a staged experiment. “Modern Family, Season 1-11” (Peacock/Hulu) The Pritchetts and Dunphys travel a long familial journey together in the sitcom hit.

Thursday Feb. 4

“The Murders” (Sundance Now) The series revolves around Kate Jameson (Jessica Lucas, “Gotham”), a rookie homicide detective in Vancouver whose negligence results in a fellow officer’s death. Now, she’s seeking redemption in her investigations.

(HBO Max) New dog-grooming reality show. “In The Heat of the Night” (TCM) The Sidney Poitier-Rod Steiger drama is set in the Deep South in 1968, where racial tension is enflamed. Poitier delivers one of his finest performances. “They call me Mr. Tibbs!”

Friday Feb. 5

“Malcolm & Marie” (Netflix) A passionate couple discovers their eruptions fuel more than good sex. It also can reveal more than they want to share.

“Kid Cosmic” trailer