New Shows Streaming This Week (9/14/20), Including ‘Archer’ and ‘The Public’

The handsome, hard-drinking spy Sterling Archer is out of his coma and back — think James Bond with a cane. That is a Tacti-Cane! Hulu presents the 11th season of the tongue-in-cheek Emmy-winning spy parody that counts legions of fans.

Here’s a look at what’s premiering this week:

Monday Sept. 14

“The Badness of King George IV” (Acorn) is a docudrama about the infamous monarch whose style and taste defined the Regency period, starring Oliver Ford Davies (“Star Wars: Episodes 1 and 2”) and Robert Glenister (“Cold Feet”).

“The Sum of Us” (Acorn) is a LGBTQ-themed movie starring Russell Crowe (Gladiator) and Jack Thompson (“Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil”), as a father who lives with and accepts his gay son. But their possible mates are either uncomfortable or closeted.

Tuesday, Sept. 15

“The Public” (Peacock) is about a standoff between Cincinnati police and the homeless taking shelter in a library from the winter cold. Emilio Estevez directs.

“Re:ZERO, Season 2” (HBO Max) revolves around a gamer summoned to another anime world.

“Cold Case Files Classic (Season 1)” (Netflix) Nasty American murders and where the cold trail leads.

Wednesday, Sept. 16

“Archer: Season 11” (Hulu) The debonair spymaster is back. A bit wobbly from a few seasons in a coma, but still dapper in a tuxedo and ready for action — with a slight twist.

“Blackbird” (Amazon Prime) Seventeen-year-old Randy (Julian Walker) is a good guy, looking after his emotionally troubled mother and kind to friends. But he’s also hiding a secret.

“The Devil All The Time” (Netflix) A violent Midwest-Gothic drama based on Donald Ray Pollock’s best-selling novel stars future Batman Robert Pattinson.

Thursday, Sept. 17

“Departure” (Peacock) A plane mysteriously disappears mid-air, and Christopher Plummer and Archie Panjabi race to find it before it’s too late.

“The Good Shepherd” (Hulu) Robert De Niro directs a film about the CIA’s early history, seen through the experience of one man. It’s set during the Bay of Pigs fiasco.

Friday, Sept. 18

“All In: The Fight For Democracy (Amazon Prime) The documentary looks at the history of voter suppression and how it’s still a major issue, especially in a crucial election year.

“Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous” (Netflix) Camp Cretaceous is the first “Jurassic World” animated series and takes place during the events of the first movie. Six young teenagers think camp will be fun — until things turn deadly.

“Pen15: Complete Season 2” (Hulu) Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle play teen versions of themselves in 2000, a time when the best day of your life can turn into the worst.

“Once Upon a Time” Season 1-7 (Disney+) The original ABC fantasy series gives classic fairy tales a modern spin.

Kingdom of the Mummies” (Disney+) The National Geographic documentary offers never-before-seen footage from within ancient Egypt’s first known intact funeral home.

“Wilmore” (Peacock) Former “Daily Show” correspondent Larry Wilmore gets his own late-night show. Each episode will cover the election and key conversations of the week.

“Archer” Season 11 trailer