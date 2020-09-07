New to Streaming This Week (9/7/20): Madagascar: A Little Wild’ and ‘The Dutchess’

As if life isn’t complicated enough. In Netflix’s “The Dutchess,” a single mom handles job, daughter and boyfriend — yet considers getting pregnant by her ex. The series stars Katherine Ryan, Rory Keenan and Katy Byrne. Peacock’s documentary “Black Boys” gives an in-depth look at the experience of Black men in America, and uses stories about education, sports and crime to explore the larger issues of identity and experience.

Here’s a look at what’s premiering this week:

Monday Sept. 7

“When We Walk” (Sundance Now) This is part two of the Emmy-winning doc “When I Walk.” Jason DaSilva was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2006. Ten years later, in a wheelchair, he tries to relocate to Austin to be with his son — only to discover how broken our medical system is.

“Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 1A” (Hulu) - The new series in the franchise focuses on the Zoosters as children and their Central Park Zoo adventures.

“My Octopus Teacher” (Netflix) The doc focuses on a filmmaker and an octopus in a South African kelp forest. From her, he learns the mysteries of the deep.

“Record of Youth” (Netflix) Two actors and a makeup artist try to make it in the cutthroat world of modeling.

Tuesday Sept. 8

“American Ninja Warrior: Season 12” (Hulu) Athletes unite to conquer unbelievable obstacles.

“Brother vs. Brother: Season 7” (Hulu) Jonathan and Drew Scott mentor teams of five — anyone who can’t cut the design challenges is eliminated each week.

“The Suspect (Ep 4, finale) (Sundance Now) After a mistrial is declared and the jury is dismissed, a new trial begins — but will justice be served?

Wednesday Sept. 9

“Woke”: Complete Season 1” (Hulu) Inspired by the life and work of artist Keith Knight, the comedy series takes an absurdly irreverent look at identity and culture.

“Mignonnes / Cuties” (Netflix) A 2020 French coming-of-age comedy-drama about a Senegalese Muslim girl caught between traditional values and internet culture.

“The Social Dilemma” (Netflix) This documentary-drama hybrid explores the dangerous human impact of social networking, with tech experts warning about the dark side of their creations.

Thursday Sept. 10

“River” (Sundance Now) A police inspector (Stellan Skarsgård, “Good Will Hunting”) is haunted by the murder victims whose cases he must solve.

“Black Boys (Peacock) The doc explores all facets of Black male identity in the U.S.

“The Sit In: Harry Belafonte Hosts The Tonight Show” (Peacock) The Jamaican-American singer sits in for Johnny Carson in the late 1960s, a first on American TV, and offered a week unlike any other.

“The Babysitter: Killer Queen” (Netflix) Two years after defeating his babysitter’s satanic cult, Cole faces a new evil.

Friday Sept. 11