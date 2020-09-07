New to Streaming This Week (9/7/20): Madagascar: A Little Wild’ and ‘The Dutchess’
As if life isn’t complicated enough. In Netflix’s “The Dutchess,” a single mom handles job, daughter and boyfriend — yet considers getting pregnant by her ex. The series stars Katherine Ryan, Rory Keenan and Katy Byrne. Peacock’s documentary “Black Boys” gives an in-depth look at the experience of Black men in America, and uses stories about education, sports and crime to explore the larger issues of identity and experience.
Here’s a look at what’s premiering this week:
Monday Sept. 7
-
“When We Walk” (Sundance Now) This is part two of the Emmy-winning doc “When I Walk.” Jason DaSilva was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2006. Ten years later, in a wheelchair, he tries to relocate to Austin to be with his son — only to discover how broken our medical system is.
-
“Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 1A” (Hulu) - The new series in the franchise focuses on the Zoosters as children and their Central Park Zoo adventures.
-
“My Octopus Teacher” (Netflix) The doc focuses on a filmmaker and an octopus in a South African kelp forest. From her, he learns the mysteries of the deep.
-
“Record of Youth” (Netflix) Two actors and a makeup artist try to make it in the cutthroat world of modeling.
Tuesday Sept. 8
-
“American Ninja Warrior: Season 12” (Hulu) Athletes unite to conquer unbelievable obstacles.
-
“Brother vs. Brother: Season 7” (Hulu) Jonathan and Drew Scott mentor teams of five — anyone who can’t cut the design challenges is eliminated each week.
-
“The Suspect (Ep 4, finale) (Sundance Now) After a mistrial is declared and the jury is dismissed, a new trial begins — but will justice be served?
Wednesday Sept. 9
-
“Woke”: Complete Season 1” (Hulu) Inspired by the life and work of artist Keith Knight, the comedy series takes an absurdly irreverent look at identity and culture.
-
“Mignonnes / Cuties” (Netflix) A 2020 French coming-of-age comedy-drama about a Senegalese Muslim girl caught between traditional values and internet culture.
-
“The Social Dilemma” (Netflix) This documentary-drama hybrid explores the dangerous human impact of social networking, with tech experts warning about the dark side of their creations.
Thursday Sept. 10
-
“River” (Sundance Now) A police inspector (Stellan Skarsgård, “Good Will Hunting”) is haunted by the murder victims whose cases he must solve.
-
“Black Boys (Peacock) The doc explores all facets of Black male identity in the U.S.
-
“The Sit In: Harry Belafonte Hosts The Tonight Show” (Peacock) The Jamaican-American singer sits in for Johnny Carson in the late 1960s, a first on American TV, and offered a week unlike any other.
-
“The Babysitter: Killer Queen” (Netflix) Two years after defeating his babysitter’s satanic cult, Cole faces a new evil.
Friday Sept. 11
-
“The Duchess” (Netflix) A woman has to decide if her ex should be her baby daddy again.
-
“How to Train Your Dragon 2” (Netflix) Hiccup, Toothless and a dragon rider defend the island of Berk against a warrior and a dragon army.
-
“Pets United” (Netflix) A dog and a cat unite against the robot trying to take over their home.