New Siri Remote For Apple TV Coming to iOS 15

Last month, Apple debuted an updated version of the Siri Remote for the second-generation Apple TV 4K. The new remote, which is available with the all-new Apple TV 4K, as well as a for-purchase replacement for the original Siri Remote for $59.99.

Along with the change in hardware, the upcoming iOS 15 operating system, announced on Monday at the developer’s Worldwide Developer Conference, will include a redesigned Apple TV Siri Remote Interface in the Control Center.

The current user interface, within iOS 14, is based on the earlier generation Siri Remote, with menu, Siri, Play/Pause, and Home buttons residing under a large glass touch surface pad.

The newer interface closely resembles the updated Siri Remote, including Back, Mute, Power, and channel buttons. On the iPhone, the side power button will become home to the Siri button.

The iOS 15 beta still has a number of kinks to be worked out before it is ready to go before the masses.

The operating system’s public beta is expected to be available in July — and as is normally the case, there are plenty of bugs expected to be ironed out before the anticipated official release of iOS 15 this fall.