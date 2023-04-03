New Streaming Service Thunderflix Aims to Bring Metal, Rock Concerts, Docs, More to Fans for $6.66

Can’t get to see your favorite band? The new streaming service Thunderflix has you covered. This new streamer is set to provide access to a bunch of live performances from some of your most beloved performers in rock and metal music, but unlike going to a concert, you’ll also have behind-the-scenes footage and official content from some of the biggest artists in the world.

The service — which has not yet announced a launch date, but is taking additions to its waitlist — is promising instant access to concerts from Slipknot, Aerosmith, Meat Loaf, Deep Purple, Velvet Revolver, Iron Maiden, Rage Against the Machine, Black Sabbath, and more. The service is aiming to be a one-stop for all rock-related content, from concerts to documentaries to originals and more.

Thunderflix offers both a monthly subscription at the devilishly good price of $6.66 or a yearly subscription at $66.60. The service will be available on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Apple and Android mobile devices, and on thunderflix.com.

During the pandemic, many performers discovered the benefits of live-streaming concerts to the masses. Metal bands such as Puscifer, Megadeath, Metallica, and Lamb of God set up stages and performed to audiences across the world. Unlike the traditional format that involves traveling around the country or across the globe and performing town to town, artists realized the potential they had to reach fans on a much wider basis.

“I want Thunderflix to be the main library of official concerts and films that have come out in the last 30+ years,” Thunderflix founder Samuel Douek said. “Concerts that only existed on VHS or DVD, even those DVDs we got on the [limited edition] digipaks with bonus concerts or making offs. Add all those past concerts and films, and bring all the stuff that was released through the pandemic – hundreds of streamed shows, some with crazy production like the Powerwolf, Epica, and others… plus all the things that will come out in the future.”

Thunderflix also promises to pay the performers better than platforms like Spotify and Youtube. Historically, these services have been known to give back little to the artists that are making them money, so this is great news for both fans and musicians alike.

While some services — such as Disney+ or Netflix — offer the occasional concert, Thunderflix is exclusively for metal and will feature everything that a fan could possibly wish for… besides being in a moshpit with thousands of other sweaty bodies.