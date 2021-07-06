New Study: ‘Animaniacs’ Top-Searched Show Among Hulu Originals in U.S.
Original content is one way for streaming services to set themselves apart from the competition and bring in subscribers.
Hulu released its first original series in 2011. Since then, the streaming service has been expanding its Hulu Originals library, giving subscribers access to many different shows and movies. With so much original content to choose from, you may be wondering which series are worth watching and which you should skip.
Findings from a new USDISH.com study show that the rebooted Animaniacs is the most searched for Hulu Original series. The series topped the charts in 22 states, which comes out to nearly half of the United States. To find the most-searched Hulu Originals, USDISH used the online visibility management platform Semrush to find the average monthly search volume for each of the included series. Then, Google Trends was used to track the search volume for the top 10 Hulu Originals.
Animaniacs originally aired in the 1990s, but the Hulu Originals reboot hit the streaming service in November 2020. The reboot’s 42 episodes proved to be a success. Not only is the animated series the most-searched-for Hulu Original, but it was also nominated for an “Outstanding Children’s Program” award by the Producers Guild of America.
Animaniacs
The Warner siblings, Yakko and Wakko, and Dot, have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. Water Tower, the Animaniacs waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio and beyond, turning the world into their personal playground. Joining Yakko, Wakko and Dot are fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain, continuing their quest for world domination.
Hulu confirmed that the show has already been renewed for a second season, which will air sometime in 2021. If this study’s results tell us anything, the second season will likely be a success as well.
If animated shows aren’t for you, there are plenty of other Hulu Originals to enjoy. Per the study, other top-searched Hulu Originals throughout the United States include A Teacher, The Handmaid’s Tale, Solar Opposites, The Act, Mrs. America, Castle Rock, and Little Fires Everywhere.
-
A TeacherNovember 10, 2020
Claire Wilson, a young teacher at a suburban Texas high school, begins an affair with her student, Eric Walker. But their relationship accelerates faster than anticipated and the permanent damage becomes impossible to ignore.
-
The Handmaid’s TaleApril 26, 2017
Set in a dystopian future, a woman is forced to live as a concubine under a fundamentalist theocratic dictatorship. A TV adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s novel.
-
Solar OppositesMay 8, 2020
A family of aliens from a much better world must take refuge in middle America after the destruction of their planet. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.
-
The ActMarch 20, 2019
A seasonal anthology series that tells startling, stranger-than-fiction true crime stories with the first season following Gypsy Blanchard, a girl trying to escape the toxic relationship she has with her overprotective mother.
-
Mrs. AmericaApril 15, 2020
The true story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, and the unexpected backlash led by a conservative woman named Phyllis Schlafly, aka “the sweetheart of the silent majority.”
-
Castle RockJuly 25, 2018
Based on the stories of Stephen King, the series intertwines characters and themes from the fictional town of Castle Rock.
-
Little Fires EverywhereMarch 18, 2020
The intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. Explore the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.