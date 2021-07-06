New Study: ‘Animaniacs’ Top-Searched Show Among Hulu Originals in U.S.

Original content is one way for streaming services to set themselves apart from the competition and bring in subscribers.

Hulu released its first original series in 2011. Since then, the streaming service has been expanding its Hulu Originals library, giving subscribers access to many different shows and movies. With so much original content to choose from, you may be wondering which series are worth watching and which you should skip.

Findings from a new USDISH.com study show that the rebooted Animaniacs is the most searched for Hulu Original series. The series topped the charts in 22 states, which comes out to nearly half of the United States. To find the most-searched Hulu Originals, USDISH used the online visibility management platform Semrush to find the average monthly search volume for each of the included series. Then, Google Trends was used to track the search volume for the top 10 Hulu Originals.

Animaniacs originally aired in the 1990s, but the Hulu Originals reboot hit the streaming service in November 2020. The reboot’s 42 episodes proved to be a success. Not only is the animated series the most-searched-for Hulu Original, but it was also nominated for an “Outstanding Children’s Program” award by the Producers Guild of America.

Animaniacs November 20, 2020 The Warner siblings, Yakko and Wakko, and Dot, have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. Water Tower, the Animaniacs waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio and beyond, turning the world into their personal playground. Joining Yakko, Wakko and Dot are fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain, continuing their quest for world domination.

Hulu confirmed that the show has already been renewed for a second season, which will air sometime in 2021. If this study’s results tell us anything, the second season will likely be a success as well.

If animated shows aren’t for you, there are plenty of other Hulu Originals to enjoy. Per the study, other top-searched Hulu Originals throughout the United States include A Teacher, The Handmaid’s Tale, Solar Opposites, The Act, Mrs. America, Castle Rock, and Little Fires Everywhere.