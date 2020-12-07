New to Streaming This Week (12/7/20), Including ‘High School Musical’ Holiday Special & ‘Alice in Borderland’
In this all-new holiday music special, the cast of Disney+’s “High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special” perform their favorite Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year’s songs and share personal anecdotes — and New Year’s resolutions. In the Netflix thriller “Alice in Borderland,” a live-action series brings a Japanese manga to life. Three teens in a parallel Tokyo compete in a series of games in order to survive.
Here’s a look at what’s premiering this week:
Monday, Dec. 7
- “Valley Girl” (Hulu) The film is a remake of the 1983 film. It follows Julie Richman, a California Valley girl who fell for a rebel punk boy in the 1980s.
- “Ava” (Netflix) stars Jessica Chastain as an assassin who works for a black ops organization.
- “Room 2806: The Accusation” (Netflix) Docu-series covers the 2011 sexual-assault case against the French politician Dominique Strauss-Kahn.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
• “The Fairy Princess and the Unicorn” (Hulu) Only twin sisters can save the magical kingdom of Bayala.
• Mad About You: Seasons 1-8” (Amazon Prime Video) Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt star as a 1990s New York couple who deal with the ups and downs of marriage, friends and careers.
• “André & His Olive Tree” (Netflix) is a cooking documentary about the famous Taiwanese chef André Chiang.
• “Bobbleheads The Movie” (Netflix) is an animated feature about bobblehead toys coming to life.
Wednesday Dec. 9
- “Regiment Diaries” (Netflix, Season 2) The war documentary series examines the soldiers, traditions and principles of the Indian Army.
- “Rose Island” (Netflix) Based on the true story of an idealistic engineer who builds his own island off the Italian coast, then declares it a nation.
- “The Surgeon’s Cut” (Netflix) is a four-part BBC production about the critical work that surgeons do.
- “The Trial of Christine Keeler” (HBO Max, Season 1) The six-part series looks at the sex scandal surrounding Britain’s Profumo affair in the 1960s.
Thursday Dec. 10
- “Out Stealing Horses” (Hulu) A 67-year-old recluse meets one of his neighbors — and realizes he knew him 41 years earlier, in the summer of 1948.
- “Alice in Borderland” (Netflix, Season 1) – Japanese live-action adaptation of a suspense manga. Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya star in the new series.
- 4 Blocks Seasons 1-3” (https://thestreamable.com/video-streaming/hbo-max) Toni Hamady wants to leave behind his life of crime — can he?
Friday Dec. 11
- “Madagascar: A Little Wild” (Hulu, Season 2) The inhabitants of the Central Park Zoo have big dreams.
- “The Prom” (Netflix) – The Ryan Murphy extravaganza about a Midwest girl who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom, based on the Broadway musical. Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman and Andrew Rannells headline.
- “Spy Cat” (Hulu) Special-agent Marnie and her friends team up and fight crime. It’s pawsome.
- “I’m Your Woman” (Amazon Prime Video) A wife is forced to go on the run when her husband betrays his partners. It stars Rachel Brosnahan of “Mrs. Maisel” fame.
- “High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special” (Disney+) delivers its own brand of holiday cheer and a sneak peek at the second season of the show.