New to Streaming This Week (12/7/20), Including ‘High School Musical’ Holiday Special & ‘Alice in Borderland’

In this all-new holiday music special, the cast of Disney+’s “High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special” perform their favorite Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year’s songs and share personal anecdotes — and New Year’s resolutions. In the Netflix thriller “Alice in Borderland,” a live-action series brings a Japanese manga to life. Three teens in a parallel Tokyo compete in a series of games in order to survive.

Here’s a look at what’s premiering this week:

Monday, Dec. 7

“Valley Girl” (Hulu) The film is a remake of the 1983 film. It follows Julie Richman, a California Valley girl who fell for a rebel punk boy in the 1980s.

(Hulu) The film is a remake of the 1983 film. It follows Julie Richman, a California Valley girl who fell for a rebel punk boy in the 1980s. “Ava” (Netflix) stars Jessica Chastain as an assassin who works for a black ops organization.

(Netflix) stars Jessica Chastain as an assassin who works for a black ops organization. “Room 2806: The Accusation” (Netflix) Docu-series covers the 2011 sexual-assault case against the French politician Dominique Strauss-Kahn.

Tuesday, Dec. 8

• “The Fairy Princess and the Unicorn” (Hulu) Only twin sisters can save the magical kingdom of Bayala.

• Mad About You: Seasons 1-8” (Amazon Prime Video) Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt star as a 1990s New York couple who deal with the ups and downs of marriage, friends and careers.

• “André & His Olive Tree” (Netflix) is a cooking documentary about the famous Taiwanese chef André Chiang.

• “Bobbleheads The Movie” (Netflix) is an animated feature about bobblehead toys coming to life.

Wednesday Dec. 9

“Regiment Diaries” (Netflix, Season 2) The war documentary series examines the soldiers, traditions and principles of the Indian Army.

(Netflix, Season 2) The war documentary series examines the soldiers, traditions and principles of the Indian Army. “Rose Island” (Netflix) Based on the true story of an idealistic engineer who builds his own island off the Italian coast, then declares it a nation.

(Netflix) Based on the true story of an idealistic engineer who builds his own island off the Italian coast, then declares it a nation. “The Surgeon’s Cut” (Netflix) is a four-part BBC production about the critical work that surgeons do.

(Netflix) is a four-part BBC production about the critical work that surgeons do. “The Trial of Christine Keeler” (HBO Max, Season 1) The six-part series looks at the sex scandal surrounding Britain’s Profumo affair in the 1960s.

Thursday Dec. 10

“Out Stealing Horses” (Hulu) A 67-year-old recluse meets one of his neighbors — and realizes he knew him 41 years earlier, in the summer of 1948.

(Hulu) A 67-year-old recluse meets one of his neighbors — and realizes he knew him 41 years earlier, in the summer of 1948. “Alice in Borderland” (Netflix, Season 1) – Japanese live-action adaptation of a suspense manga. Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya star in the new series.

(Netflix, Season 1) – Japanese live-action adaptation of a suspense manga. Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya star in the new series. 4 Blocks Seasons 1-3” (https://thestreamable.com/video-streaming/hbo-max) Toni Hamady wants to leave behind his life of crime — can he?

Friday Dec. 11

“Madagascar: A Little Wild” (Hulu, Season 2) The inhabitants of the Central Park Zoo have big dreams.

(Hulu, Season 2) The inhabitants of the Central Park Zoo have big dreams. “The Prom” (Netflix) – The Ryan Murphy extravaganza about a Midwest girl who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom, based on the Broadway musical. Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman and Andrew Rannells headline.

(Netflix) – The Ryan Murphy extravaganza about a Midwest girl who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom, based on the Broadway musical. Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman and Andrew Rannells headline. “Spy Cat” (Hulu) Special-agent Marnie and her friends team up and fight crime. It’s pawsome.

(Hulu) Special-agent Marnie and her friends team up and fight crime. It’s pawsome. “I’m Your Woman” (Amazon Prime Video) A wife is forced to go on the run when her husband betrays his partners. It stars Rachel Brosnahan of “Mrs. Maisel” fame.

(Amazon Prime Video) A wife is forced to go on the run when her husband betrays his partners. It stars Rachel Brosnahan of “Mrs. Maisel” fame. “High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special” (Disney+) delivers its own brand of holiday cheer and a sneak peek at the second season of the show.

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special” trailer