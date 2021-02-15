New to Streaming This Week (2/15/21), Including ‘Sonic’ and Oscar-contender ‘Nomadland’

Included in your streaming subscription for the first time, Sonic The Hedgehog is coming to Amazon Prime Video. Sonic must save the world and stop evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from global domination, in the movie based on the videogame.

Also, Nomadland, the Oscar-contender, is heading straight to Hulu. Oscar-winner Frances McDormand plays an itinerant widow with little money in the American West. Her community of traveling nomads is just trying to survive.

HBO Max’s original five-part miniseries, “It’s a Sin,” posits a group of friends who move in together in London in 1981. Over the next 10 years, we watch their lives change as AIDS wreaks havoc in the gay community. “Sin” was created by Russell T. Davis (“Queer as Folk”). The main cast includes Olly Alexander, Omari Douglas and Callum Scott Howells. Guest stars include Stephen Fry and Neil Patrick Harris.

Also from Britain is the six-episode twisted thriller “Behind Her Eyes,” which streams on Netflix. A single mother is caught between an affair with her new boss and a friendship with his wife — only to discover she’s caught in a web of secrets where nothing is what it seems.

Here’s a look at what’s premiering this week:

Monday, Feb. 15

“Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President” (HBO Max) Jimmy Carter’s win in 1976 was helped, in part, by his relationships with pop-music stars.

"The Circuit" (Acorn) The drama follows a magistrate, court officers and lawyers on a five-day 2,000 kilometer round-trip to dispense justice to the remote communities of Western Australia.

"In Between" (Sundance Now) A moving drama about three Israeli-Palestinian women living in an apartment in Tel Aviv trying to balance the demands of tradition and the freedoms of modern culture.

"The Shape of Water" (Hulu) The Oscar winner is about a mute woman who cleans a lab and discovers its secret: a mysterious, scaled creature.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

“The Black Church: This is Our Story, Episodes 1 and 2” (PBS) The vital political, social and religious role the church has played in America.

"Bad Habits, Holy Orders: Complete Season 1" (Hulu) Five party girls trade in boys and booze for a month in a convent searching for spiritual guidance.

"The Warrior Queen of Jhansi" (Hulu) Freedom fighter Rani of Jhansi leads her people into battle against the British Empire in 1857 India.

(Hulu) Freedom fighter Rani of Jhansi leads her people into battle against the British Empire in 1857 India. “Good Girls” (Netflix) Season three of the suburban mom saga. First they undertook a grocery-store heist, now they are coping with the fallout.

Wednesday, Feb. 17

“Hello, Me!” (Netflix) A South Korean series based on the novel “Fantastic Girl” by Kim Hye-jung.

"Behind Her Eyes" (Netflix) A British suspense drama about a woman who begins an affair with her psychiatrist boss while secretly befriending his mysterious wife.

(Netflix) A British suspense drama about a woman who begins an affair with her psychiatrist boss while secretly befriending his mysterious wife. “Logan Lucky” (Hulu) Director Steven Soderburgh’s tale of two brothers trying to pull off a heist during a NASCAR race.

Thursday, Feb. 18

“Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here” (Peacock)) The sweet show is about Archibald Strutter, “a chicken who ‘yes-ands’ his way through life” while enjoying adventures with his siblings. After two seasons on Netflix, the show gets a new title and home. Archibald is voiced by Tony Hale (“Veep”), who is also the executive producer.

"Playing For Keeps" (Sundance Now/AMC+) The women behind the soccer stars are back with more drama and deception. The sporty eight-episode Australian drama returns for a second season.

"It's a Sin" (HBO Max) The five-part series follows a group of gay men over 10 years, 1981-1991. After fighting to come out, they are forced to confront a disease killing them.

"Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan" (Netflix) is a series of manga (graphic novels) created by Hirohiko Araki. The fourth entry in his "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure" series features a manga artist who travels the globe in search of inspiration.

(Netflix) is a series of manga (graphic novels) created by Hirohiko Araki. The fourth entry in his “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure” series features a manga artist who travels the globe in search of inspiration. “Sonic The Hedgehog” (Amazon Prime Video) Sonic must save the world and stop evil genius Dr. Robotnik from global domination. Jim Carrey stars in the movie based on the videogame.

Friday Feb. 19

“I Care A Lot” (Netflix) A woman scams seniors by becoming their guardians, but when she tries to exploit a gangster’s elderly friend, he takes his revenge.

"The Boarding School: Las Cumbres" (Amazon Prime Video) A season one reboot of the popular Spanish series about students at a boarding school filled with secrets and mysteries.

"Nomadland" (Hulu) Oscar-winner Frances McDormand plays an itinerant widow with little money in the American West. Her community of traveling nomads is just trying to survive.

"Flora & Ulysses" (Disney+) Flora rescues a squirrel she names Ulysses, and discovers he possesses unique superhero powers.

"The Killer Truth" (HBO Max) A focus on one single murder case through the eyes of the five people most involved with the crime.

(HBO Max) A focus on one single murder case through the eyes of the five people most involved with the crime. “For All Mankind” (Apple TV+) Season two speculates where we would be if the global space race had continued.

