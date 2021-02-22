New to Streaming This Week (2/22/21), Including ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday’ and ‘Punky Brewster’

The great jazz singer Billie Holiday was revered in musical circles — but the government made her life a misery over her support for civil rights – and targeted her drug use to punish her. The ops were led by a black federal agent who had an affair with her. Audra Day stars in the Hulu drama about Holiday’s triumphs and tragedies.

Here’s a look at what’s premiering this week:

Monday, Feb. 22

“Black and Cuba” (Peacock) A group of black Yale students travel to Cuba to see how its revolution turned out.

Tuesday, Feb. 23

“Brian Regan: On the Rocks” A stand-up comedy special with a comic who avoids off-color humor. (Netflix)

Wednesday, Feb. 24

“Ginny & Georgia” (Netflix) A mother, 30, heads to a New England town to give her daughter, 15, and son, a better life.

Friday Feb. 26

“The Secrets of Sulpher Springs” (Disney+) A family buys an abandoned hotel. But when the kids hear its haunted by the ghost a girl who disappeared decades ago, they decide to investigate. All five episodes are streaming.

