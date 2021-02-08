New to Streaming This Week (2/8/21), ‘To All The Boys: Always and Forever’ and ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

The third installment in Netflix’s “To All the Boys” (Feb 12) trilogy finds Laura Jean in her senior year. She’s just returned from Korea and is mulling her future college plans — with and without Peter.

The HBO Max bio-drama “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Feb 12) focuses on William O’Neal and his plea deal with the FBI, which meant infiltrating the Black Panther Party in the 1960s to gather intelligence on Fred Hampton, its Illinois chairman. The movie will be released on HBO Max, the same day as theaters, and be available for 31 days.

Here’s a look at what’s premiering this week:

Monday, Feb. 8

(Netflix) True story of two guys who won a $300 million contract from the Pentagon. “Balthazar, Series 3” (Acorn) A clever French pathologist helps make the dead speak — and solves Paris’ most disturbing crimes.

would be 100 today. TCM celebrates her cinematic achievements with some of her greatest hits, including the film-noir classic “The Postman Always Rings Twice.” “Finding Bigfoot: The Search Continues” (discovery+) With new sightings in Ohio and West Virginia, and zippy new tech, the original “Bigfoot” crew is investigating recent reports.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

“The Night Caller, Season Finale” (Sundance Now) Now cleared of murder, John Button’s case exposes a corrupt police force.

(HBO) The documentary introduces some of the top black visual artists working today. “Gen:Lock, Season 1”(HBO Max) The animated series is set in the future. A team of pilots battle a totalitarian regime known as The Union.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

“Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel” (Netflix) The infamous hotel, where serial killers often stayed, is the place where Elisa Lam was last seen.

Thursday Feb. 11

“The Murders” (Sundance Now) The series revolves around Kate Jameson (Jessica Lucas, “Gotham”), a rookie homicide detective in Vancouver whose negligence results in a fellow officer’s death. Now, she’s seeking redemption in her investigations.

“Capitani, Season 1” (Netflix) Crime series from Luxembourg about a detective investigating a teen’s murder.

(Netflix) Romcom about a celeb gossip journalist who falls for one of his subjects. “Then Came You” (Hulu) A widow decides to scatter her husband’s ashes in different places, but her first stop changes her life.

Friday Feb. 12

“Judas and the Black Messiah” (HBO Max) The FBI infiltraties the Chicago base of the Black Panthers.

(Hulu) A horror movie in which a couple falls in love — but their intimacy morphs into something terrifying. “Map of Tiny Perfect Things” (Amazon Prime Video) A sci-fi romcom about two teens stuck in a time loop of a perfect day — and deciding if they should stay.

(Amazon Prime Video) A sci-fi romcom about two teens stuck in a time loop of a perfect day — and deciding if they should stay. “If I Can’t Have You: The Jodi Arias Story” (discovery+) Jodi Arias was convicted in the murder of her boyfriend Travis Alexander.

“To All The Boys: Always and Forever” trailer