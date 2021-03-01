New to Streaming This Week (3/1/21), Including ‘Coming 2 America’ and ‘Raya and the Last Dragon”

The new King of Zamunda (Eddie Murphy) sets off to Queens to groom the son he never knew he had as crown prince in Coming 2 America. His wife and daughters back home are less than thrilled, in the much-anticipated comedy, streaming on Amazon Prime Video, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial.

Also coming to streaming this week is “Raya and The Last Dragon” on Disney+. Just like “Mulan,” the movie is available as part of its Premier Access offering for $29.99.

In “Boss Level,” the Hulu movie directed by Joe Carnahan, things are pretty dangerous for a former special forces operative (Frank Grillo.) He’s trapped in a time warp in which he faces assassins on a daily basis — unless he can escape. Mel Gibson and Naomi Watts co-star.

Here’s a look at what’s premiering this week:

Monday, March 1

“DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1” (Netflix) Wonder Woman, Supergirl, Batgirl, Harley Quinn cope with high school.

Tuesday, March 2

“Black or White” (Netflix) A widower (Kevin Costner) gets into a custody battle over his biracial granddaughter, who he’s helped raise.

Wednesday, March 3

“Moxie” (Netflix) Amy Poehler stars and directs the teen-empowerment film.

Thursday, March 4

“Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests” (HBO Max) The history behind the famous MBTI personality test and its effect on people and society.

Friday March 5

“Coming 2 America” (Amazon Prime Video) Eddie Murphy heads to Queens to groom his heir, the son he’s never met.

