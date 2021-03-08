New to Streaming This Week (3/8/21), Including ‘The One’ and ‘Isabel’

Can a DNA test determine who you will love?

That’s the premise of Netflix’s original series “The One,” an eight-episode drama that believes a company can successfully sell the fairy tale that true love is, well true. Or is happiness less scientific and far more illusive? Hannah Ware stars as the ambitious CEO and founder of MatchDNA, a company that pairs people with their soul mates.

Here’s a look at what’s premiering this week:

Monday, March 8

Bombay Begums (Netflix) Five ambitious women from various walks of life navigate dreams, desires and disappointments in modern Mumbai.

(Netflix) An animated movie about a Hindu girl who falls for an orphaned Muslim boy after escaping an arranged marriage.

(Hulu) Sixteen Brits are stranded on Cook Islands and must learn to survive.

(HBO Max) Based on the real-life investigation into the 2017 murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall. This is the finale.

Tuesday, March 9

StarBeam (Netflix) Second-grader Zoey fights villains by turning into superhero StarBeam in the season three premiere.

(all seasons) (Hulu) A shy high-schooler moves to New York for college and discovers her world opens.

(Peacock) Chef Curtis Stone's menu is inspired by his travels.

Wednesday, March 10

Last Chance U: Basketball docuseries (Netflix) The world of community college basketball, where the players compete to reach the next level.

(2011) (Amazon Prime Video) Jack's quiet life is turned upside down when his twin visits. Adam Sandler plays both roles.

(HBO Max) An animated comedy about the misadventures of friends Rachel and Sarah in Australia.

(HBO Max) An animated comedy about the misadventures of friends Rachel and Sarah in Australia. GI Joe: Retaliation (2013) (Peacock) Military sci-fi drama about a Cobra operative who impersonates the U.S. president.

Thursday, March 11

Coven of Sisters (Netflix) Women accused of witchcraft trick their inquisitor into witnessing the witches’ Sabbath.

(HBO Max) Series premiere of high-school students who explore modern sexuality in their conservative community.

(Hulu) Set in a fictional suburb of Pittsburgh, the show dealt with the difficulties of teen life and issues of drugs, sex, adultery and child abuse.

(Hulu) Set in a fictional suburb of Pittsburgh, the show dealt with the difficulties of teen life and issues of drugs, sex, adultery and child abuse. South ParQ Vaccination Special (HBO Max) The boys of South Park take on Covid-19 and Q-Anon.

Friday March 12

The One (Netflix) Science tries to find people their perfect match via DNA.

(HBO Max) The film explores the personal and professional triumphs and travails of Chilean author Isabel Allende.

documentary premiere (Hulu) A personal doc of Soleil Moon Frye and other Hollywood stars growing up in the 1990s. Frye won the role of NBC's Punky Brewster at eight.

(Disney+) Tim Burton directs a story about a boy and his grandfather, who leaves him clues to a mystery that spans different worlds.

(Apple TV+) A young man meets the love of his life, only to risk losing her because of bad decisions.

“The One” trailer