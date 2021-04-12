New to Streaming This Week (4/12/21), Including ‘The Big Shot’ and ‘Fly Like A Girl’

The Disney+sports comedy series “The Big Shot,” developed by Dean Lorey and David E. Kelley, follows a former pro basketball coach who is fired and ends up coaching girls at an elite private school. What begins as a fallback job turns into something more — for the coach and his players. John Stamos stars as the coach and Yvette Nicole Brown as dean of the school.

Director Katie McEntire’s uplifting Hulu documentary “Fly Like A Girl” shows young girls and women relentlessly pursuing their passion for aviation in a field dominated by men.

Monday, April 12

Keeping Faith, Series 3 (Acorn) The domestic thriller that began with the disappearance of her husband ends in the third season with a nasty divorce and custody battle. The British/Welsh series stars Eve Myles, Mark Lewis Jones and Celia Imrie.

(Acorn) The domestic thriller that began with the disappearance of her husband ends in the third season with a nasty divorce and custody battle. The British/Welsh series stars Eve Myles, Mark Lewis Jones and Celia Imrie. New Gods: Nezha Reborn (Netflix) The Chinese 3D animated fantasy is based on the character of Nezha from the Ming dynasty novel “Investiture of the Gods.”

(Netflix) The Chinese 3D animated fantasy is based on the character of Nezha from the Ming dynasty novel “Investiture of the Gods.” Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn (Netflix) The quadruplets have little in common, save for sibling rivalry.

(Netflix) The quadruplets have little in common, save for sibling rivalry. Real Housewives Channel (Peacock) The new channel launch will include clip compilations and behind-the-scenes footage from various “Real Housewives” franchises.

Tuesday, April 13

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1 (Netflix) Class comedy between a baker and a superstar.

(Netflix) Class comedy between a baker and a superstar. Our Towns, Documentary Premiere (HBO Max) How civic and economic reinvention is transforming small cities and towns nationwide.

(HBO Max) How civic and economic reinvention is transforming small cities and towns nationwide. Mighty Express: Season 3 (Netflix) Mighty Express trains are always ready to save the day in Tracksville!

(Netflix) Mighty Express trains are always ready to save the day in Tracksville! My Love: Six Stories of True Love (Netflix) Six longtime couples in different countries share their love in tender portraits.

Wednesday, April 14

The Circle: Season 2 (Netflix) Online players flirt, befriend and catfish their way to $100,000.

(Netflix) Online players flirt, befriend and catfish their way to $100,000. Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! (Netflix) A single dad learns about fatherhood when his strong-willed teenage daughter moves in. Starring Jamie Foxx.

(Netflix) A single dad learns about fatherhood when his strong-willed teenage daughter moves in. Starring Jamie Foxx. Law School (Netflix) When a incident occurs at a prestigious school, justice through law is put to the test.

Thursday, April 15

Infinity Train, Season 4 Premiere (HBO Max) Each season, the animated show features characters exploring the endless train.

(HBO Max) Each season, the animated show features characters exploring the endless train. Dark City Beneath the Beat (Netflix) Musical doc imagines Baltimore rising above social and economic turmoil.

(Netflix) Musical doc imagines Baltimore rising above social and economic turmoil. Ride or Die (Netflix) In the Japanese thriller, Rei helps a friend escape her abusive husband; now they are on the run.

(Netflix) In the Japanese thriller, Rei helps a friend escape her abusive husband; now they are on the run. Restaurant Recovery (discovery+) Restaurateur-philanthropist Todd Graves helps struggling restaurant owners recover from the pandemic.

(discovery+) Restaurateur-philanthropist Todd Graves helps struggling restaurant owners recover from the pandemic. Friday April 16

Couples Retreat (Peacock) Four couples who settle into a tropical-island resort for a vacation. Kristin Davis, Jason Bateman and Vince Vaughn co-star.

(Peacock) Four couples who settle into a tropical-island resort for a vacation. Kristin Davis, Jason Bateman and Vince Vaughn co-star. Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant (IMDb TV) A teenager meets a vampire at a freak show and joins him in the bizarre circus.

(IMDb TV) A teenager meets a vampire at a freak show and joins him in the bizarre circus. Fly Like A Girl (Hulu) Young girls and women pursue their passion for aviation.

(Hulu) Young girls and women pursue their passion for aviation. Songbird (2020) (Hulu) In the scary thriller, Covid-23 has mutated and the world is in serious lockdown.

(2020) (Hulu) In the scary thriller, Covid-23 has mutated and the world is in serious lockdown. Big Shot Premiere (Disney+) A top basketball coach ends up at a girl’s school.

Premiere (Disney+) A top basketball coach ends up at a girl’s school. Earth Moods Premiere (Disney+) Nat Geo’s five-episode celebration of nature with beautiful visuals. All five shows — “Frozen Calm,” “Night Lights,” “Tropical Serenity,” “Desert Solitude” and “Peaceful Patterns” — drop at the same time.

“The Big Shot” trailer

“Fly Like A Girl” trailer