New to Streaming This Week (4/12/21), Including ‘The Big Shot’ and ‘Fly Like A Girl’
The Disney+sports comedy series “The Big Shot,” developed by Dean Lorey and David E. Kelley, follows a former pro basketball coach who is fired and ends up coaching girls at an elite private school. What begins as a fallback job turns into something more — for the coach and his players. John Stamos stars as the coach and Yvette Nicole Brown as dean of the school.
Director Katie McEntire’s uplifting Hulu documentary “Fly Like A Girl” shows young girls and women relentlessly pursuing their passion for aviation in a field dominated by men.
Monday, April 12
- Keeping Faith, Series 3 (Acorn) The domestic thriller that began with the disappearance of her husband ends in the third season with a nasty divorce and custody battle. The British/Welsh series stars Eve Myles, Mark Lewis Jones and Celia Imrie.
- New Gods: Nezha Reborn (Netflix) The Chinese 3D animated fantasy is based on the character of Nezha from the Ming dynasty novel “Investiture of the Gods.”
- Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn (Netflix) The quadruplets have little in common, save for sibling rivalry.
- Real Housewives Channel (Peacock) The new channel launch will include clip compilations and behind-the-scenes footage from various “Real Housewives” franchises.
Tuesday, April 13
- The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1 (Netflix) Class comedy between a baker and a superstar.
- Our Towns, Documentary Premiere (HBO Max) How civic and economic reinvention is transforming small cities and towns nationwide.
- Mighty Express: Season 3 (Netflix) Mighty Express trains are always ready to save the day in Tracksville!
- My Love: Six Stories of True Love (Netflix) Six longtime couples in different countries share their love in tender portraits.
Wednesday, April 14
- The Circle: Season 2 (Netflix) Online players flirt, befriend and catfish their way to $100,000.
- Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! (Netflix) A single dad learns about fatherhood when his strong-willed teenage daughter moves in. Starring Jamie Foxx.
- Law School (Netflix) When a incident occurs at a prestigious school, justice through law is put to the test.
Thursday, April 15
- Infinity Train, Season 4 Premiere (HBO Max) Each season, the animated show features characters exploring the endless train.
- Dark City Beneath the Beat (Netflix) Musical doc imagines Baltimore rising above social and economic turmoil.
- Ride or Die (Netflix) In the Japanese thriller, Rei helps a friend escape her abusive husband; now they are on the run.
- Restaurant Recovery (discovery+) Restaurateur-philanthropist Todd Graves helps struggling restaurant owners recover from the pandemic.
Friday April 16
- Couples Retreat (Peacock) Four couples who settle into a tropical-island resort for a vacation. Kristin Davis, Jason Bateman and Vince Vaughn co-star.
- Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant (IMDb TV) A teenager meets a vampire at a freak show and joins him in the bizarre circus.
- Fly Like A Girl (Hulu) Young girls and women pursue their passion for aviation.
- Songbird (2020) (Hulu) In the scary thriller, Covid-23 has mutated and the world is in serious lockdown.
- Big Shot Premiere (Disney+) A top basketball coach ends up at a girl’s school.
- Earth Moods Premiere (Disney+) Nat Geo’s five-episode celebration of nature with beautiful visuals. All five shows — “Frozen Calm,” “Night Lights,” “Tropical Serenity,” “Desert Solitude” and “Peaceful Patterns” — drop at the same time.