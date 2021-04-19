New to Streaming This Week (4/19/21), Including ‘Mortal Kombat’ and ‘Rutherford Falls’

HBO Max debuts a “Mortal Kombat” for 2021 this Friday. In it, MMA fighter Cole Young collects Earth’s champions to fight the enemies of Outworld in a war for the universe. Directed by Simon McQuoid, the film stars Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee and Josh Lawson. The latest film in the franchise follows 1997’s “Mortal Kombat: Annihilation.” “Mortal Kombat” will be released in movie theaters and on the streamer at the same time. HBO Max subscribers can watch the film at no additional cost for 30 days from the premiere date — after which it will leave the platform.

On a comedic note, “Rutherford Falls,” a Peacock original, posits Ed Helms as a member of the town’s founding family suddenly confronted by his best friend about cultural fairness. A Native American tribe wants their history recognized in the small upstate New York enclave. And the clashes that follow prove telling.

Monday, April 19

Miss Sloane (Netflix) A woman gets entangled in the murder of her husband.

(Netflix) A woman gets entangled in the murder of her husband. PJ Masks: Season 3 (Netflix) In the animated show, three ordinary 6-year-old kids become superheroes at night, especially when their toys are replaced by wicked Romeo dolls.

(Netflix) In the animated show, three ordinary 6-year-old kids become superheroes at night, especially when their toys are replaced by wicked Romeo dolls. National Geographic Presents: IMPACT With Gal Gadot (Disney+) The six-part doc follows the powerful stories of resilient young women around the globe.

Tuesday, April 20

Carol (IMDb TV) Cate Blanchett stars as an unhappily married society woman who falls for a younger woman in the repressive Fifties.

(IMDb TV) Cate Blanchett stars as an unhappily married society woman who falls for a younger woman in the repressive Fifties. Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO) The investigative sports newsmagazine series features in-depth reports.

(HBO) The investigative sports newsmagazine series features in-depth reports. Chopped 420 (discovery+) Comedian Ron Funches challenges four chefs to create three meals with cannabis as the secret ingredient.

(discovery+) Comedian Ron Funches challenges four chefs to create three meals with cannabis as the secret ingredient. Izzy’s Koala World: Season 2 (Netflix) Young koala caretaker Izzy Bee and her family rescue the animals, then release them into the Australian wild.

(Netflix) Young koala caretaker Izzy Bee and her family rescue the animals, then release them into the Australian wild. Sasquatch (Hulu) Is Bigfoot responsible for a triple homicide on a Northern California farm in 1993? The series, by Mark and Jay Duplass, searches for the truth to the decades-old murders.

Wednesday, April 21

Zero (Netflix) An artistic teen with invisible powers joins with others to defend his Milan neighborhood from destruction.

(Netflix) An artistic teen with invisible powers joins with others to defend his Milan neighborhood from destruction. Cruel Summer (Hulu) The chilling story of one girl who goes missing — and another who mysteriously takes over her life. Told over three summers in the 1990s, the drama turns truth on its head.

(Hulu) The chilling story of one girl who goes missing — and another who mysteriously takes over her life. Told over three summers in the 1990s, the drama turns truth on its head. Muay Thai Giant (Amazon Prime Video) A 7-foot gentle giant is robbed while on vacation in Thailand.

(Amazon Prime Video) A 7-foot gentle giant is robbed while on vacation in Thailand. The Hero Of Color City (Amazon Prime Video) Ben falls asleep and his crayons rush to Color City to save the day from two drawings trying to steal all the colors. Christina Ricci, Rosie Perez and Craig Ferguson voice the leads.

Thursday, April 22

Life in Color with David Attenborough (Netflix) Documentary with the British naturalist explore how animals use color throughout their lives.

(Netflix) Documentary with the British naturalist explore how animals use color throughout their lives. Rutherford Falls (Peacock) Ed Helms battles with a Native American tribe over how to honor a town’s history.

(Peacock) Ed Helms battles with a Native American tribe over how to honor a town’s history. Cher & The Loneliest Elephant (Paramount+) An epic rescue of a four-ton elephant living alone in a Pakistani zoo.

(Paramount+) An epic rescue of a four-ton elephant living alone in a Pakistani zoo. Princess Cut (HBO) Worlds collide when Teresa and Elodie form an unlikely friendship before their pending marriages. But a lie between them leads to lethal consequences.

(HBO) Worlds collide when Teresa and Elodie form an unlikely friendship before their pending marriages. But a lie between them leads to lethal consequences. Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here, Season 2 (Peacock) Meet a little chicken with big adventures.

(Peacock) Meet a little chicken with big adventures. Bang (Sundance Now) In the Welsh drama, a serial killer targets a group of men connected to a sexual assault.

Friday April 23

Mortal Kombat (HBO Max) In video game turned movie, martial-arts fighter Cole Young doesn’t know why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an Cryomancer, to hunt him down.

(HBO Max) In video game turned movie, martial-arts fighter Cole Young doesn’t know why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an Cryomancer, to hunt him down. Shadow and Bone (Netflix) A young soldier reveals a magical power that could unite her world, but evil forces want to stop her.

(Netflix) A young soldier reveals a magical power that could unite her world, but evil forces want to stop her. El Robo Del Siglo (Heist Of The Century) (HBO) Based on a true story about the $15 million robbery of a bank in Buenos Aires in 2006.

(Heist Of The Century) (HBO) Based on a true story about the $15 million robbery of a bank in Buenos Aires in 2006. Earth Moods (Disney+) The visual-soundscape experience explores the most calming places on earth.

(Disney+) The visual-soundscape experience explores the most calming places on earth. Disney Liv and Maddie (Disney+) Seasons 1-4 TV star Liv returns to Wisconsin to discover that either she — or her family — has changed.

(Disney+) Seasons 1-4 TV star Liv returns to Wisconsin to discover that either she — or her family — has changed. The Place of No Words (Hulu) A young boy’s question about death takes his family on an imaginative adventure.

“Mortal Kombat” trailer

“Rutherford Falls” trailer