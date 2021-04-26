New to Streaming This Week (4/26/21), Including ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ and ‘22 vs. Earth’

Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” based on Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel, kicks off season four. It opens with June plotting revenge against the Jezebels, before she and the Handmaids escape the farm for the next safe house. It stars Elizabeth Moss, who says the characters change “dramatically” this season.

On a more spiritual note, a new short from Pixar Animation Studios, “22 vs. Earth” revisits the skeptical soul long before she met “Soul’s” Joe Gardner. Debuting on Disney+, “22 vs. Earth” welcomes Tina Fey back to The Great Before as the voice of sassy 22. She defies the rules and attempts a rebellion — while learning the meaning of life.

Monday, April 26

The Artist (HBO Max) The black-and-white silent French film, which nabbed five Oscars, charts the romance between a silent-era movie legend and a rising starlet.

Tuesday, April 27

August: Osage County (Netflix) A dysfunctional Midwest family reveals their rivalries and secrets.

Wednesday, April 28

Arrival (Hulu) A linguistics professor (Amy Adams) leads an elite team of investigators when spaceships land on Earth and she needs to decipher their language.

Thursday, April 29

Things Heard and Seen (Netflix) After moving to a small town with her husband, a young artist begins to suspect their home carries a dark secret.

Friday April 30

22 vs. Earth (Disney+) Set before the events of “Soul,” the original Pixar short revisits the skeptical soul long before she ever met Joe Gardner.

