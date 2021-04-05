New to Streaming This Week (4/5/21), Including ‘Them: Covenant’ and ‘Hemingway’
The limited horror series “Them” which explores terror in America, debuts on Amazon Prime Video. The first season, “Covenant,” features a 1950s black family that moves from the South to an all-white L.A. neighborhood. There, they confront malevolent forces that threaten to destroy them.
The three-part, six-hour PBS documentary on Nobel Prize-winning writer Earnest Hemingway, “Hemingway,” centers on his visionary work and turbulent life. The Ken Burns-Lynn Novick doc examines his embrace of art and fame, including selected excerpts from his iconic short stories, novels and nonfiction.
Monday, April 5
- Family Reunion: Part 3 — (Netflix) The McKellans move from Seattle to small-town Georgia — and get their city ways challenged.
- Hemingway (PBS) Ernest Hemingway was one of America’s great writers, but his macho bravado hid emotional complications. A new doc reveals the man behind the myth of one of America’s great writers.
- Girl (2020) (Hulu) A young woman returns to her hometown to kill her abusive father — only to find someone already did.
- The PJs (1999) - Seasons 1-3 (Tubi) Created by Eddie Murphy, Larry Wilmore and Steve Tompkins, the animated comedy follows the adventures of the Stubbs and their friends in a housing project.
- Hard Season 2 Finale (HBO Max) A husband suddenly dies, and his wife inherits the porno film company he hid from her.
- Def Comedy Jam, Season 6 (Peacock) D.L. Hughley introduces three or four rising comics to an LA audience.
- Bloodlands (Acorn) The finale of the crime thriller. A Northern Irish detective hunts for a legendary assassin to investigate an historic cold case.
Tuesday, April 6
- Conan The Barbarian, 2011 (Peacock) The American sorcery film is a new take on the “Conan” myth, but unrelated to the Schwarzenegger films.
- The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You (Netflix) An interactive adventure that helps Jack and his friends battle monsters.
- Genndy Tartokovksy’s Primal, Season 1B (HBO Max) A caveman at the dawn of evolution and a dinosaur on the brink of extinction are bonded by tragedy in the animated series.
Wednesday, April 7
- Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute (Netflix) The versatile crossover artist is honored by top performers as MusiCares Person of the Year.
- Snabba Cash (Netflix) A businesswoman, a gang enforcer and a troubled teen collide in the nasty pursuit of wealth.
- This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist (Netflix) In 1990, two men dressed as cops got into a Boston museum and stole a fortune in art.
- Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (Hulu) In the anime series, two people assign to assassinate each other change their minds, but an alliance remains illusive.
- High-Rise (2016) (Amazon Prime Video) A class war in a luxury building stars Tom Hiddleston
- Ragnarok (2009) (Amazon Prime Video) A Norwegian archaeology team sets off to find the true meaning of the secret runes found carved in rock.
- South Side, Season 1 (HBO Max) Two community college grads are ready to take over the world — but till they do, they’ll settle for a dull job.
Thursday, April 8
- First to the Top of the World (discovery+) In 1967, a team of inexperienced polar explorers attempted to reach the North Pole.
- The Way of the House Husband (Netflix) A Japanese manga series about an ex-yakuza boss who retires from crime.
Friday April 9
- Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? (Netflix) A rebellious, irreverent woman navigates love and loss against the turmoil in Turkey.
- Night in Paradise (Netflix) Hiding out in Jeju Island following a brutal tragedy, a hunted mobster connects with a woman who has her own demons.
- The Standard (2020) (Hulu) Veterans host a 48-hour endurance challenge to test their limits and bridge the military-civilian divide.
- Stars Fell on Alabama (2021) (Hulu) A Hollywood agent convinces a client to pretend to be his girlfriend at a high-school reunion.
- Them (Amazon Prime Video) A black family faces evil when it moves to a white neighborhood in the Fifties.
- Mark Twain and Me (Disney+) In 1908, a young girl befriended the famous writer during the final years of his life. Based on the real-life story of Dorothy Quick.
- Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (Season 1,2) (Disney+) A young boy named Clarence Francis “Kick” Buttowski wants to become the world’s greatest daredevil.
- The Other Two, Season 1 (HBO Max) Two millennial siblings must deal with their 13-year-old brother’s internet fame.