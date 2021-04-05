New to Streaming This Week (4/5/21), Including ‘Them: Covenant’ and ‘Hemingway’

The limited horror series “Them” which explores terror in America, debuts on Amazon Prime Video. The first season, “Covenant,” features a 1950s black family that moves from the South to an all-white L.A. neighborhood. There, they confront malevolent forces that threaten to destroy them.

The three-part, six-hour PBS documentary on Nobel Prize-winning writer Earnest Hemingway, “Hemingway,” centers on his visionary work and turbulent life. The Ken Burns-Lynn Novick doc examines his embrace of art and fame, including selected excerpts from his iconic short stories, novels and nonfiction.

Monday, April 5

— (Netflix) The McKellans move from Seattle to small-town Georgia — and get their city ways challenged. Hemingway (PBS) Ernest Hemingway was one of America’s great writers, but his macho bravado hid emotional complications. A new doc reveals the man behind the myth of one of America’s great writers.

Tuesday, April 6

(Netflix) An interactive adventure that helps Jack and his friends battle monsters. Genndy Tartokovksy’s Primal, Season 1B (HBO Max) A caveman at the dawn of evolution and a dinosaur on the brink of extinction are bonded by tragedy in the animated series.

Wednesday, April 7

(Amazon Prime Video) A Norwegian archaeology team sets off to find the true meaning of the secret runes found carved in rock. South Side, Season 1 (HBO Max) Two community college grads are ready to take over the world — but till they do, they’ll settle for a dull job.

Thursday, April 8

(discovery+) In 1967, a team of inexperienced polar explorers attempted to reach the North Pole. The Way of the House Husband (Netflix) A Japanese manga series about an ex-yakuza boss who retires from crime.

Friday April 9

(Disney+) A young boy named Clarence Francis “Kick” Buttowski wants to become the world’s greatest daredevil. The Other Two, Season 1 (HBO Max) Two millennial siblings must deal with their 13-year-old brother’s internet fame.

