New to Streaming This Week (5/17/21), Including ‘Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.’ and ‘Solos’

“Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.”, the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing) wants to conquer the world, but confronts endless obstacles. Also, he’s run his evil empire into the ground. And yet, he’s about to meet his greatest challenge! Patton Oswalt voices the ousted bad guy in the Hulu premiere.

Amazon Prime’s drama series “Solos” discusses what connects us as human beings even when we are isolated from each other.

Monday, May 17

Butterfield 8 – (TCM) Elizabeth Taylor’s Oscar-winning performance as a high-class call girl.

– (TCM) Elizabeth Taylor’s Oscar-winning performance as a high-class call girl. WWE Wrestling Challenge (Peacock) Hunky wrestlers and body slams take to the ring.

Tuesday, May 18

Supernova (Hulu) Sam and Tusker, partners of 20 years, are traveling across England to visit friends and family as they confront Tusker’s dementia.

(Hulu) Sam and Tusker, partners of 20 years, are traveling across England to visit friends and family as they confront Tusker’s dementia. Sardar Ka Grandson (Netflix) It’s an upcoming Indian Hindi-language romantic drama.

(Netflix) It’s an upcoming Indian Hindi-language romantic drama. How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (TCM) Robert Morse stars as a guy who goes from clueless window washer to company CEO in days.

(TCM) Robert Morse stars as a guy who goes from clueless window washer to company CEO in days. Like Father Like Son (Acorn) Is the 15-year-old son becoming just like his serial-killer dad?

Wednesday, May 19

Apple & Onion, Season 2A (HBO Max) In a world populated by anthropomorphic food, Apple and Onion, try to fit into the animated series.

(HBO Max) In a world populated by anthropomorphic food, Apple and Onion, try to fit into the animated series. The Last Days (Netflix) An Oscar-winning documentary about the plight of Hungarian Jews during the Holocaust, produced by Steven Spielberg.

(Netflix) An Oscar-winning documentary about the plight of Hungarian Jews during the Holocaust, produced by Steven Spielberg. Trumbo (Amazon Prime Video) Dalton Trumbo, one of Hollywood’s top screenwriters, was jailed and blacklisted during the McCarthy era. Starring Bryan Cranston.

(Amazon Prime Video) Dalton Trumbo, one of Hollywood’s top screenwriters, was jailed and blacklisted during the McCarthy era. Starring Bryan Cranston. Sabotage (Netflix) DEA agents grab $10 million in drug money during a daring heist.

(Netflix) DEA agents grab $10 million in drug money during a daring heist. Red Dawn (Hulu) North Korean soldiers invade a town — and it’s teenagers to the rescue.

Thursday, May 20

Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Together Again (HBO Max) Brothers Finn and Jake bond again and set off on adventures.

(HBO Max) Brothers Finn and Jake bond again and set off on adventures. Ellen’s Next Great Designer, Season Finale (HBO Max) The winner of the innovative furniture-making challenge will be announced.

(HBO Max) The winner of the innovative furniture-making challenge will be announced. Territorio (Aka Close Quarters) (HBO) The show explores the dangers of machismo culture in Mexico.

(HBO) The show explores the dangers of machismo culture in Mexico. Carmen Christopher: Street Special (Peacock) The comic does standup — on the streets of New York City.

(Peacock) The comic does standup — on the streets of New York City. Genius Factory (discovery+) The doc follows billionaire Robert Graham, who funded the largest legal genetic experiment in human history in the 1980s to create the smartest kids. The kids meet up 30 years later.

(discovery+) The doc follows billionaire Robert Graham, who funded the largest legal genetic experiment in human history in the 1980s to create the smartest kids. The kids meet up 30 years later. Spy Kids: All the Time in the World (Netflix) A retired spy keeps her identity hidden from her family until an evil guy decides to conquer the world.

Friday May 21

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. Series Premiere (Hulu) Villains out to conquer the world.

(Hulu) Villains out to conquer the world. Army of the Dead (Netflix) A zombie outbreak in Las Vegas doesn’t stop mercenaries from tempting a major heist.

(Netflix) A zombie outbreak in Las Vegas doesn’t stop mercenaries from tempting a major heist. Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (Season 1) (Disney+) Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, Daisy and Pluto race around the world.

(Season 1) (Disney+) Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, Daisy and Pluto race around the world. Inside Pixar: Unpacked - Premiere (Disney+) An inside look at the people, artistry and culture that comprise Pixar Animation Studios.

- Premiere (Disney+) An inside look at the people, artistry and culture that comprise Pixar Animation Studios. Pink: All I Know So Far (Amazon Prime Video) How the rock star mom balances life on the road.

(Amazon Prime Video) How the rock star mom balances life on the road. Solos (Amazon Prime Video) A seven-part anthology series that explores what it means to be human, starring Helen Mirren, Dan Stevens and Anne Hathaway.

(Amazon Prime Video) A seven-part anthology series that explores what it means to be human, starring Helen Mirren, Dan Stevens and Anne Hathaway. The Blair Witch Project (Tubi) Horror film about three film students who vanish in the woods after filming a documentary on a local witch legend.

“Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.” trailer

“Solos” trailer