New to Streaming This Week (5/24/21), Including ‘Cruella’ and ‘Rugrats’
The new, Disney+ live-action feature film “Cruella,” starring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson, posits a young Cruella (Stone) in the punk-rock 1970s, as she charts her evil trajectory — “I want to make trouble” — and the fashion queen (Thompson) who recognizes her design talents.
“Rugrats” is a Paramount+ reboot of the original Nickelodeon hit, which spawned several movies and a generation of millennial fans. It still centers on 1-year-old Tommy Pickles and his playmates.
Monday, May 24
- Modern Times (TCM) One of Charlie Chaplin’s best, the film is a meditation on our mechanized society. The Tramp confronts industrial labor, aided by a young, homeless woman (Paulette Goddard). Don’t miss one of cinema’s great scenes: The Tramp caught in a machine. The film “Chaplin,” starring Robert Downey Jr as the incomparable actor/director, screens later that night.
- The Great Santini (TCM) Robert Duvall gives a stellar performance as a Marine aviator who is great in action, but can’t cut it as a husband and father. Blythe Danner stars as his long-suffering wife. The film, set in 1962, is based on Pat Conroy’s 1976 novel.
Tuesday, May 25
- Escape from the City: Season 1 (Hulu) Following a health scare, an Australian couple move to warmer Queensland.
- Home (Amazon Prime Video) Aliens conquer earth in this animated story, and a little girl named Tip (Rihanna) hides from them.
- Chopped Next Gen (discovery+) Rising young chefs compete for the $10,000 grand prize.
- Cinderella Man (HBO) A washed-up boxer challenges the heavyweight champ.
- Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO) The monthly sports newsmagazine is still going strong.
Wednesday, May 26
- High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Amazon Prime Video) Food writer Stephen Satterfield traces the origins of African-American cuisine, from Africa to Texas.
- Curious George (HBO) The movie that explains the monkey’s origin story. Museum guide Ted, the man in the yellow hat, goes to the African jungle to retrieve an ancient idol and discovers George, the lovable monkey.
- Mr Inbetween: Season 3 (Hulu) A half-hour comedy series inspired by the cult film “The Magician” centers on Ray Shoesmith, a career criminal.
- Café Con Aroma (Peacock) It’s a love story between classes: Sebastian owns the estate where Gaviota works in the fields.
- 40-Year-Old Property Virgin (discovery+) The show follows older first-time home buyers.
- Nail Bomber: Manhunt (Amazon Prime Video) The race to find the extremist behind the 1999 London bombings that targeted minority communities.
Thursday, May 27
- Rugrats (Paramount+) It’s a reboot of the original, centered on 1-year-old Tommy Pickles and his playmates.
- Madagascar: A Little Wild: Season 3 (Peacock/Hulu) The animals of Central Park Zoo embark on new adventures.
- Blue Miracle (Netflix) To save an orphanage, a guardian and his kids partner with a boat captain to win a lucrative fishing contest.
- Apocalypse 45 (discovery+) The documentary remembers the men who fought and died in WWII.
- Onision: In Real Life - Sarah Speaks (discovery+) The Onision saga continues as the world watches his toxic relationship with Shiloh explode.
Friday May 28
- Cruella – (Disney+ Premier Access) Set in 1970s London, it follows Estella, a clever designer with a wicked intent.
- The Kominsky Method: season 3 (Netflix) Michael Douglas returns as an acting coach coping with the challenges age brings.
- Plan B (Hulu) A responsible teenager has a wild night and suddenly finds herself in need of a morning-after pill.
- The Vigil (Hulu) A haunted house is filled with Hasidic Jews leaving the sect for the outside world.
- Panic (Amazon Prime Video) In season one, graduating Texas seniors compete in challenges to escape their circumstances.