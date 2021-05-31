New to Streaming This Week (5/31/21), Including ‘We Are Lady Parts’ and ‘Sweet Tooth’
Season one of Peacock’s original “We Are Lady Parts,” posits a Muslim female punk band in London looking for a guitarist — and good gigs. Netflix’s “Sweet Tooth” is a fantasy drama about a half-human/half-deer boy. In the DC Comics story, he travels across a post-apocalyptic world, hunted by men who want to kill him.
Anime fans will welcome “Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie: Part 1/Part 2” premiering on Netflix. It’s the latest film in the franchise; the movie takes place during the Dream Arc in the “Sailor Moon” series.
Monday, May 31
- “Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story” (Netflix) The true-crime story of a woman whose husband left her for his secretary — and drove her to the breaking point.
- “The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties” (Netflix) The Kretz family has a luxury property business that helps clients buy and sell homes in France and abroad.
- “The Donut King” (Hulu) The amazing story of Ted Ngoy, who opened 70 shops in LA, helped hundreds of Cambodian refugees, then had his own fall from grace.
- “Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten” (PBS) The documentary examines the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre on the 100th anniversary of the crime.
- “The World To Come” (Hulu) Tallie and Abigail are 19th-century married women who fall in love with each other. Vanessa Kirby (“The Crown”) and Katherine Waterston (“Fantastic Beasts”) star.
Tuesday, June 1
- “Harry Potter” (HBO Max) All eight films in the franchise. Welcome to Hogwarts and the power of He Who Must Not Be Named.
- “Dr. Strangelove” (HBO Max) Stanley Kubrick’s satire on the insanity of nuclear weapons and the Cold War.
- “Changing the Game” Documentary Premiere (Hulu) The story of three transgendered high-school athletes and the challenges they face.
- “Burn After Reading” (Amazon Prime Video) The Coen Bros. political send-up, with a great cast, including Brad Pitt as a dimwitted fitness instructor.
- “Brokeback Mountain” (Peacock) The Oscar-winning Western drama, beginning in 1963, is a love story between two cowboys who marry and have children — yet yearn for each other. Starring Heath Ledger, Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway and Michelle Williams.
- “Secrets and Lies S1-2” (IMDb TV) A man discovers a body in the woods and becomes a murder suspect.
Wednesday, June 2
- “To Your Eternity” (HBO Max/Crunchyroll Collection) A Japanese manga series follows an immortal being who arrives on Earth and takes multiple forms, including a lonely villager and his wolf.
- “The Gold Rush” (TCM) A Charlie Chaplin masterwork, in which the Little Tramp seeks his fortune in the Yukon.
- “America’s Got Talent, Season 16” (Peacock) All ages and talents compete before judges.
- “2 Hearts” (Netflix) For two couples, the future unfolds in different times and places, until they are brought together.
- “Too Large” (discovery+) Desperate hopefuls, each weighing between 400 and 800 pounds, seek the help of bariatric surgeon Dr. Charles Procter.
Thursday, June 3
- “The Fungies! Season 2” (HBO Max) The animated show follows the adventures of Seth, one of the town’s young mushroom inhabitants.
- “We Are Lady Parts, Season 1” (Peacock) A Muslim female punk band in London is looking for a guitarist.
- “A Glitch in the Matrix” (Hulu) Get ready for a multimedia exploration of simulation hypothesis.
- “Budget Battle” (discovery+) Four gourmet chefs compete to creating world-class meals — on a shoestring budget.
- “Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie: Part 1/Part 2” (Netflix) The latest film in the “Sailor Moon” franchise, the movie takes place during the Dream Arc in the Sailor Moon comics.
Friday June 4
- “Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” (HBO Max) Real-life paranormal investigators take on the case of a small-town man who claims the devil made him murder.
- “Making It, Season 3” (Peacock) The reality show about craftsmanship is hosted by Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman.
- “Dom, Season 1” (Amazon Prime Video) A cop father fights drug traffickers, while his criminal son is addicted to drugs.
- “The Family Man, Season 2” (Amazon Prime Video) A secret agent has to thwart an old enemy.
- “Sweet Tooth” (Netflix) DC Comics’ half-human/half-deer boy travels across a post-apocalyptic world, hunted by men who want to kill him.
- “Raya and the Last Dragon” (Disney+) Dragons once sacrificed themselves to save humanity from the Druun monsters. Now, 500 years later, the Druun is back.