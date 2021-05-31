New to Streaming This Week (5/31/21), Including ‘We Are Lady Parts’ and ‘Sweet Tooth’

Season one of Peacock’s original “We Are Lady Parts,” posits a Muslim female punk band in London looking for a guitarist — and good gigs. Netflix’s “Sweet Tooth” is a fantasy drama about a half-human/half-deer boy. In the DC Comics story, he travels across a post-apocalyptic world, hunted by men who want to kill him.

Anime fans will welcome “Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie: Part 1/Part 2” premiering on Netflix. It’s the latest film in the franchise; the movie takes place during the Dream Arc in the “Sailor Moon” series.

Monday, May 31

(Netflix) The true-crime story of a woman whose husband left her for his secretary — and drove her to the breaking point. “The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties” (Netflix) The Kretz family has a luxury property business that helps clients buy and sell homes in France and abroad.

Tuesday, June 1

(HBO Max) All eight films in the franchise. Welcome to Hogwarts and the power of He Who Must Not Be Named. “Dr. Strangelove” (HBO Max) Stanley Kubrick’s satire on the insanity of nuclear weapons and the Cold War.

(Amazon Prime Video) The Coen Bros. political send-up, with a great cast, including Brad Pitt as a dimwitted fitness instructor. “Brokeback Mountain” (Peacock) The Oscar-winning Western drama, beginning in 1963, is a love story between two cowboys who marry and have children — yet yearn for each other. Starring Heath Ledger, Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway and Michelle Williams.

Wednesday, June 2

“To Your Eternity” (HBO Max/Crunchyroll Collection) A Japanese manga series follows an immortal being who arrives on Earth and takes multiple forms, including a lonely villager and his wolf.

(Netflix) For two couples, the future unfolds in different times and places, until they are brought together. “Too Large” (discovery+) Desperate hopefuls, each weighing between 400 and 800 pounds, seek the help of bariatric surgeon Dr. Charles Procter.

Thursday, June 3

“The Fungies! Season 2” (HBO Max) The animated show follows the adventures of Seth, one of the town’s young mushroom inhabitants.

(discovery+) Four gourmet chefs compete to creating world-class meals — on a shoestring budget. “Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie: Part 1/Part 2” (Netflix) The latest film in the “Sailor Moon” franchise, the movie takes place during the Dream Arc in the Sailor Moon comics.

“Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” (HBO Max) Real-life paranormal investigators take on the case of a small-town man who claims the devil made him murder.

(Amazon Prime Video) A secret agent has to thwart an old enemy. “Sweet Tooth” (Netflix) DC Comics’ half-human/half-deer boy travels across a post-apocalyptic world, hunted by men who want to kill him.

