New to Streaming This Week (6/14/21), Including ‘Luca’ and ‘The Little Things’
Disney-Pixar’s “Luca” is a coming-of-age story about a young boy and a special summer of ice cream, pasta and fun. Luca is just happy to share adventures with his new best friend. That is, until a secret world is revealed and sea monsters threaten their joy in this animated Disney+ film.
“The Little Things” initially premiered last January simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. Now, the thriller comes back to HBO Max as it heads to a wider digital release. It stars Denzel Washington as sheriff and Jared Leto as a suspected serial killer terrorizing LA.
Monday, June 14
- Stanley Cup Semifinals (Peacock) All remaining games will be streamed, beginning tonight at 9 p.m. starting with Game 1 between the Montreal Canadiens and Vegas Golden Knights.
- Elite Short Stories: Nadia Guzmán (Netflix) Nadia debates seeing her long-distance boyfriend when she returns for her sister’s wedding in Spain.
- Rūrangi: Complete Season 1 (The Yellow Affair) (Hulu) A transgendered activist tries to connect with his estranged father after a 10-year absence.
Tuesday, June 15
- Let’s Eat (Netflix) Two neighbors discover their relationship is defined by food.
- Life of Crime (Netflix) A real-estate developer’s wife is kidnapped — but he has no interest in paying the ransom.
- Sir! No Sir! (Netflix) A doc about the military men and women who pressured the government to end the Vietnam War.
- Revolution Rent (HBO Max) Andy Senor, Jr., stages the Broadway musical “Rent” in Cuba – the first by an American company in more than 50 years. The catch? The show is reimagined with a Cuban context.
- Rel-Season 1 (IMDb TV) A comic puts his life back together after his marriage falls apart.
- Juneteenth (Haystack News) News coverage of Juneteenth, the day that celebrates emancipation and the end of slavery in the United States.
Wednesday, June 16
- Paddington (Tubi) A jam-loving bear upends life for a London family.
- Tower Heist (Peacock) When a group is swindled in a Ponzi scheme, they go after the ringleader.
- The House My Wedding Bought (discovery+) Designer and realtor Breegan Jane (“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”) helps couples on a budget pay for a dream wedding and put a down payment on a house.
- Penguin Town (Netflix) In a South African town, endangered penguins look for mates.
- Silver Skates (Netflix) On the frozen rivers of St. Petersburg, a petty thief skates into the heart of an aristocrat’s daughter.
- Her Name is Chef (Hulu) Six talented women overcome obstacles to become top chefs.
Thursday, June 17
- Summer Camp Island, Season 4 (HBO Max) Follow the adventures of Oscar and his best friend, Hedgehog, at a magical summer camp.
- The Little Things (HBO) Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon joins forces with Sgt. Jim Baxter to search for a serial killer.
- Intelligence, Season 2 (Peacock) A maverick NSA liaison with a wacky team wreaks havoc at the British Secret Service — but miraculously, gets the job done.
- Black Summer: Season 2 (Netflix) Special forces fight against a zombie apocalypse.
- The Gift: Season 3 (Netflix) An Istanbul painter embarks on a personal journey as she unearths universal secrets about an archaeological site.
- Dave: Season 2 (Hulu) A neurotic suburbanite in his 20s thinks he’s destined to be a great rapper.
- My Name is Bulger (discovery+) The family of Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger wants to be judged on its own merits, not by its infamous relative.
Friday June 18
- Luca (Disney+) An Italian summer adventure with Luca and his best friend — as they tackle the secrets of the deep.
- Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado, Season 1 (Amazon Prime Video) The series charts the latest season of the beloved Mexican soccer team Chivas de Guadalajara and its players.
- Super Friends (HBO Max) Catch the ongoing animated saga of DC Comics superheroes.
- Fatherhood (Netflix) A widowed new dad raises his newborn daughter after his wife dies a day after her birth. Based on a true story, starring Kevin Hart.
- The Rational Life (Netflix) A career-driven 30-something Chinese woman must contend with a competitive workplace, a love triangle and her nagging mother.