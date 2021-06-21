New to Streaming This Week (6/21/21), Including ‘False Positive’ and ‘Bosch’
“False Positive”, an original Hulu movie drama, enters the world of fertility doctors.
Lucy (Ilana Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) need help in conceiving, but after she becomes pregnant, Lucy realizes something is amiss. Her charming doctor (Pierce Brosnan) is more sinister than sane.
Season seven, the final season of “Bosch” on Amazon Prime Video, has the tough LAPD homicide detective (Titus Welliver) relentlessly tracking down who started an arson fire that claimed several lives, including the life of a child.
Monday, June 21
- “Backyard Builds: Complete Seasons 1 – 4” (Hulu) Contractor Brian McCourt and design expert Sarah Keenleyside showcase all the outdoor design options.
- “Junior Chef Showdown: Complete Seasons 1 – 2” (Hulu) Youngsters demonstrate their cooking expertise.
- “Dateline Collection: Twisted Motives” (Peacock) Kansas prisoner John Manard escapes with the help of Toby Dorr, a prison volunteer and mother of two in the true-crime series.
Bosch
Based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels, these are the stories of relentless LAPD homicide Detective Harry Bosch who pursues justice at all costs. But behind his tireless momentum is a man who is haunted by his past and struggles to remain loyal to his personal code: “Everybody counts or nobody counts.”
Tuesday, June 22
- “Mysteries of Mental Illness” (PBS) The doc explores mental illness in science and society.
- “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” (HBO Max) Gumbel hosts the award-winning magazine show featuring sports interviews and profiles of athletes.
- “This Is Pop” (Netflix) Discover the real stories behind popular songs.
Wednesday, June 23
- The Sentencing of Derek Chauvin (Haystack News), Coverage begins today. Chauvin is expected to be sentenced for the murder of George Floyd on June 25. Haystack News will carry the sentencing live, plus coverage and analysis before and after the event.
- “College Bowl: Series Premiere” (Hulu) Universities pit some of their best students against each other.
- “Olympic Dreamers, Season 1” (Peacock) The show looks at rising stars and their push to be Olympic athletes.
- “Loki - Episode 103” (Disney+) The God of Mischief steps out of his brother’s shadow. Tim Hiddleston stars.
- “The House of Flowers” (Netflix) The De La Mora siblings break into their old family home to retrieve hidden treasure.
Hulu
Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid’s Tale.
It offers the best selection of current TV shows and is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and cable channels like Bravo, USA Network, FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.
The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $5.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $11.99 a month. For $64.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.
Thursday, June 24
- “LFG” (HBO Max) An inside look at the U.S. women’s national soccer team’s fight for equal pay.
- “An American Haunting” (Hulu) A modern-day teen’s nightmares are connected to an 1817 curse on the family. It’s based, in part, on a true story.
- “The Seventh Day” (Netflix) A renowned exorcist aligns with a rookie priest as they confront good and evil.
- “Sisters on Track” (Netflix) A coming-of-age story reveals the sisterhood of young athletes.
Friday June 25
- “Explota Explota” (Aka My Heart Goes Boom!) (HBO) An emotional movie based on the hit songs of Italian singer Raffaella Carrà.
- “Pause with Sam Jay, Season 1 Finale” (HBO) A new, half-hour, late-night talk series with the Emmy-nominated stand-up comedian.
- “Wolfgang” (Disney+) A documentary about the famed chef and his road from troubled Austrian childhood to restaurant success.
- “Bosch –Season 7” (Amazon Prime Video) In the final season, the detective investigates an arson fire that claims five lives, including a 10-year-old girl and two mothers, one that was pregnant.
- “September Mornings (Manhãs de Setembro), Season 1” (Amazon Prime Video) The journey of a trans woman who leaves her hometown to live freely.
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like Jack Ryan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Homecoming, and more.
The service also includes live access to NFL’s Thursday Night Football and the ability to subscribe to third-party services like HBO, Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels.
Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.