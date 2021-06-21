New to Streaming This Week (6/21/21), Including ‘False Positive’ and ‘Bosch’

“False Positive”, an original Hulu movie drama, enters the world of fertility doctors.

Lucy (Ilana Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) need help in conceiving, but after she becomes pregnant, Lucy realizes something is amiss. Her charming doctor (Pierce Brosnan) is more sinister than sane.

Season seven, the final season of “Bosch” on Amazon Prime Video, has the tough LAPD homicide detective (Titus Welliver) relentlessly tracking down who started an arson fire that claimed several lives, including the life of a child.

Monday, June 21

Bosch February 13, 2015 Based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels, these are the stories of relentless LAPD homicide Detective Harry Bosch who pursues justice at all costs. But behind his tireless momentum is a man who is haunted by his past and struggles to remain loyal to his personal code: “Everybody counts or nobody counts.”

Tuesday, June 22

“Mysteries of Mental Illness” (PBS) The doc explores mental illness in science and society.

Wednesday, June 23

The Sentencing of Derek Chauvin (Haystack News), Coverage begins today. Chauvin is expected to be sentenced for the murder of George Floyd on June 25. Haystack News will carry the sentencing live, plus coverage and analysis before and after the event.

Thursday, June 24

“LFG” (HBO Max) An inside look at the U.S. women’s national soccer team’s fight for equal pay.

Friday June 25

