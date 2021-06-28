New to Streaming This Week (6/28/21), Including ‘Rear Window’ and ‘The 8th Night’

A psychologically unnerving tale, one of Alfred Hitchcock’s most celebrated films, returns this week — the 1954 classic “Rear Window” on Amazon Prime Video.

Acting legend Jimmy Stewart is sidelined with a broken leg. So he spends his time staring out his Greenwich Village window into his neighbors’ apartments. But when he spies a possible murder, will anyone believe him?

Another psychological thriller comes to Netflix from South Korea this week: “The 8th Night.” It tells the story of a monk, prayer beads in one hand and an ax in the other, who hunts down an evil spirit.

Rear Window September 1, 1954 A wheelchair-bound photographer spies on his neighbors from his apartment window and becomes convinced one of them has committed murder.

Monday, June 28

Tuesday, June 29

Wednesday, June 30

Thursday, July 1

Friday July 2

“Rear Window” trailer