New to Streaming This Week (6/28/21), Including ‘Rear Window’ and ‘The 8th Night’
A psychologically unnerving tale, one of Alfred Hitchcock’s most celebrated films, returns this week — the 1954 classic “Rear Window” on Amazon Prime Video.
Acting legend Jimmy Stewart is sidelined with a broken leg. So he spends his time staring out his Greenwich Village window into his neighbors’ apartments. But when he spies a possible murder, will anyone believe him?
Another psychological thriller comes to Netflix from South Korea this week: “The 8th Night.” It tells the story of a monk, prayer beads in one hand and an ax in the other, who hunts down an evil spirit.
Rear Window
A wheelchair-bound photographer spies on his neighbors from his apartment window and becomes convinced one of them has committed murder.
Monday, June 28
- Killing Them Softly (Netflix) In the neo-noir, two crooks make off with mob money.
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement (Netflix) The anime series is a sequel to “Wrath of the Gods.”
Tuesday, June 29
- The Legend of the Underground (HBO) The doc looks at discrimination in Nigeria and the nonconformist young people who have to decide either to fight or flee.
- StarBeam: Season 4 (Netflix) Second-grader Zoey fights villains as StarBeam, a small superhero.
- Bratz: The Movie (Hulu) Four high-school girls try to bring their individual cliques together.
- Harvie & The Magic Museum (Hulu) While Harvie and Monica explore the puppet museum, they unwittingly unleash a legendary power.
Wednesday, June 30
- America: The Motion Picture (Netflix) A chainsaw-wielding George Washington teams with beer-loving Sam Adams to take down the Brits.
- Lying and Stealing (Netflix) A thief and wannabe actress decide to steal art from high rollers in Los Angeles.
- WWE’s 50 Greatest Tag-Teams, Episode 5 (Peacock) It’s not real, but the muscle and the testosterone will be flying.
- Sophie: A Murder in West Cork (Netflix) The doc chronicles a murder in rural Ireland that sets off a decades-long search for justice.
- Loki, Episode 104 (Disney+) The God of Mischief continues his adventures.
- Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013) (Hulu) After outsmarting a witch as kids, the adult H&G become bounty hunters who track witches down.
Thursday, July 1
- Robin Hood: Men in Tights (Tubi) Mel Brooks tackles the Robin Hood legend with comedic results. Cary Elwes stars as the bow-and-arrow hero.
- Julie & Julia (Amazon Prime Video) Julia Child’s quest to improve American cuisine is juxtaposed with a young woman in Queens eager to complete her succulent recipes in a year.
- Big Fish (Hulu) A son pieces together a portrait of his dying father from bits of the magical stories he tells.
- Breaking Bobby Bones, Season 1 (Disney+) Bobby Bones pursues his own mantra: Fight. Grind. Repeat. He travels cross-country to find people with unique jobs, skills, hobbies and abilities.
- Shaft (Tubi) Richard Roundtree plays smart, tough PI John Shaft who hunts for a kidnapped woman.
Friday July 2
- Summer of Soul (2021) (Hulu) In the summer of 1969, thousands attended the Harlem Cultural Festival to celebrate black history.
- Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) (Hulu) Middle-aged Bill and Ted head to the future in search of a hit song.
- Big Timber (Netflix) A logging crew battle the elements to transport lumber to Vancouver.
- The 8th Night (Netflix) A monk fights a 1,000-year-old evil spirit wreaking havoc on Earth.
