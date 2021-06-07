New to Streaming This Week (6/7/21), Including ‘Loki’ and ‘Lupin’
Marvel’s “Loki” features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow. The new series, premiering on Disney+, takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character. New episodes debut each Wednesday.
The French thriller “Lupin” returns to Netflix for the second half of its first season. The first half ended in January on a cliffhanger: Raoul (Etan Simon), the son of professional thief Assane Diop (Omar Sy), has been abducted by the evil Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre). The streamer has already renewed the popular series for another season.
Monday, June 7
- “Magical Girl Friendship Squad, Season 1” (Peacock) Two aimless young women have to save the universe — and figure out how to pay their rent.
- “The Chase, Season 2” (Hulu) Three contestants attempt to win money by challenging a quiz show genius known as The Chaser. The ABC series is based on a long-running series on the UK’s ITV network.
- “Vampire Academy” (Netflix) Teen vampires and human/vampire hybrids attend a special school. Zoey Deutch (“The Politician”, “Zombieland: Double Tap”) stars.
- “The Pole, Season 1” (Peacock) Santa and his family prefer naughty to nice.
- “The Summoner, Season 1” (Peacock) Rory and The Summoner are best friends and roommates — it’s just that one is an alien.
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.
It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.
The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.
Tuesday, June 8
- “Billy on the Street” (HBO Max) A game show hosted by comedian Billy Eichner. He stops people on the streets of New York and asks questions.
- “Killerman” 2019 (HBO) A New York City money launderer wakes up with no memory and millions in stolen cash and drugs.
- “Legion Of Brothers” (2017) (Hulu) A doc about Green Berets in Afghanistan after 9/11, charged with eliminating the Taliban.
- “Billions, Season 4” (Amazon Prime Video) The ongoing battle between a U.S. attorney and a high-stakes hedge-fund manager gets personal.
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals, and access to every Warner Bros. film on HBO Max on the same day that it hits theaters.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like Succession, Mare of Easttown, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
They also will get Max Originals that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers, like “The Flight Attendant” (Kaley Cuoco), “Love Life” (Anna Kendrick), as well as reboots to “Sex In The City” and “Gossip Girl.”
Wednesday, June 9
- “The Croods: A New Age” (2020) (Hulu) The Croods, a prehistoric family, search for a safer home.
- “Vanderpump Dogs” Season 1 (Peacock) A reality television series that follows Lisa Vanderpump and her dog foundation.
- “Fresh, Fried & Crispy” (Netflix) Daym Drops finds America’s best spots for the freshest takes on fried food.
Disney+
Disney+ is a new ad-free video streaming service which offers exclusive series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Disney debuted the streaming service in the U.S. on November 12, 2019.
The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 per month, or $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).
The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. The company announced 6 original shows and movies that will be available at launch, including the $100 million 8-episode Star Wars spin-off, The Mandalorian which was directed by Jon Favreau.
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.
Thursday, June 10
- “The Greatest Race” (Peacock) One of the most unbelievable moments in Olympics history: the greatest relay split of the 4x100 men’s team during the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
- “Young Hearts” 2020 (HBO Max) Harper has a relationship with her brother’s best friend.
- “TrollsTopia” Season 3 (Peacock) Guy and Meadow meet a new Troll who starts ending parties early.
- “Carmellia Sisters” (Netflix) The three Ly sisters reunite in the palace where they grew up, as family secrets are revealed.
- “Weekend Getaway with Michelle Buteau” (discovery+) The comic escapes family with weekend escapades with friends.
discovery+
discovery+ is a video streaming service that offers more than 55,000 episodes of 2,500+ current and classic shows from several popular TV brands including Discovery, Investigation Discovery, HGTV, TLC, Food Network, A&E, Lifetime, and History.
The service primarily focuses on non-fiction programming or “reality” TV shows.
discovery+ is available with limited ads for $4.99 / month or ad-free for $6.99 / month.
Friday June 11
- “Hacks, Max Original Season 1 Finale” (HBO Max) A young upstart makes a middle-aged comedian (Jean Smart) woke.
- “Love, Victor: Season 2” (Hulu) Benji’s boyfriend Victor (Michael Cimino) discovers coming out is not always easy.
- “Zenimation - Season 2” (Disney+) The animated short-form series and soundscape experience got a renewal.
- “Pinocchio” (2020) (Amazon Prime Video) Geppetto’s puppet, Pinocchio, magically comes to life and embarks on a series of extraordinary adventures.
- “Flack, Season 2” (Amazon Prime Video) The publicists manage celebrity crises – but not their own lives.
- “Lupin: Part 2” (Netflix) The French thriller about a jewel thief and the rich family whose lives are entangled with his.
- “I Still See You” (2018) – (Tubi) It’s 10 years after an apocalypse, and the world is haunted by ghosts who stalk humans.
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like Jack Ryan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Homecoming, and more.
The service also includes live access to NFL’s Thursday Night Football and the ability to subscribe to third-party services like HBO, Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels.
Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.