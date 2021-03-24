New York Yankees, Amazon Prime Video and YES Network Partner to Live Stream 21 Games in 2021

The New York Yankees, Amazon Prime Video and the YES Network announced today that they are partnering up and will live stream 21 Yankees games during the 2021 regular season on Prime Video at no additional cost to Prime members. The team was supposed to stream games on Prime Video last season, but was delayed due to the COVID-shortened season.

The first Yankees game on Prime Video is scheduled for Sunday, April 18, when the Yankees host the Tampa Bay Rays. All games will be preceded by a 15 minute pre-game show featuring YES Network talent.

Prime members in New York state, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania and north and central New Jersey areas will get access to all 21 Yankees games on Prime Video. These will be simulcasts of games produced by YES for airing on PIX11 and other over-the-air partners for Yankees telecasts.

The games will feature Amazon’s exclusive X-Ray technology, which allows fans using Android, iOS mobile and Fire TV to view live in-game stats, team and player details and real-time play-by-play details as they are streaming.

The rest of the Yankees telecast will be available to stream on YES Network, but will require a Live TV Streaming Service. Currently, YES Network is only available with AT&T TV “Choice Plan” for $84.99 a month, without a contract.

Reports that the Yankees were looking to partner up with Amazon first came out back in December 2019. First, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said teams had “approved unanimously a revised interactive media rights agreement.” The goal for the revised agreement “was the return of certain in-market digital rights — the rights that have essentially become substitutional with broadcast rights — those rights will return to the clubs.”

Prime Video New York Yankees Full TV Schedule