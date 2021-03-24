 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Amazon Prime Video New York Yankees

New York Yankees, Amazon Prime Video and YES Network Partner to Live Stream 21 Games in 2021

Jason Gurwin

The New York Yankees, Amazon Prime Video and the YES Network announced today that they are partnering up and will live stream 21 Yankees games during the 2021 regular season on Prime Video at no additional cost to Prime members. The team was supposed to stream games on Prime Video last season, but was delayed due to the COVID-shortened season.

The first Yankees game on Prime Video is scheduled for Sunday, April 18, when the Yankees host the Tampa Bay Rays. All games will be preceded by a 15 minute pre-game show featuring YES Network talent.

Prime members in New York state, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania and north and central New Jersey areas will get access to all 21 Yankees games on Prime Video. These will be simulcasts of games produced by YES for airing on PIX11 and other over-the-air partners for Yankees telecasts.

The games will feature Amazon’s exclusive X-Ray technology, which allows fans using Android, iOS mobile and Fire TV to view live in-game stats, team and player details and real-time play-by-play details as they are streaming.

The rest of the Yankees telecast will be available to stream on YES Network, but will require a Live TV Streaming Service. Currently, YES Network is only available with AT&T TV “Choice Plan” for $84.99 a month, without a contract.

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $20 $35 $35 $64.99
YES Network ≥ $84.99 - - - - - -

Reports that the Yankees were looking to partner up with Amazon first came out back in December 2019. First, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said teams had “approved unanimously a revised interactive media rights agreement.” The goal for the revised agreement “was the return of certain in-market digital rights — the rights that have essentially become substitutional with broadcast rights — those rights will return to the clubs.”

Prime Video New York Yankees Full TV Schedule

Date Time Opponent Stream Link
Sunday, April 18 1pm Tampa Bay Watch with 30-Day Free Trial
Friday, April 23 7:00 PM Cleveland Watch with 30-Day Free Trial
Tuesday, April 27 6:30 PM Baltimore Watch with 30-Day Free Trial
Friday, May 14 7:00 PM Baltimore Watch with 30-Day Free Trial
Friday, May 21 7:00 PM Chicago White Sox Watch with 30-Day Free Trial
Saturday, May 29 4:00 PM Detroit Watch with 30-Day Free Trial
Sunday May 30 1:00 PM Detroit Watch with 30-Day Free Trial
Saturday, June 12 4:00 PM Philadelphia Watch with 30-Day Free Trial
Sunday, June 20 1:00 PM Oakland Watch with 30-Day Free Trial
Friday, July 2 7:00 PM New York Mets Watch with 30-Day Free Trial
Sunday, July 11 2:00 PM Houston Watch with 30-Day Free Trial
Friday, July 23 7:00 PM Boston Watch with 30-Day Free Trial
Tuesday, July 27 7:00 PM Tampa Bay Watch with 30-Day Free Trial
Friday, July 30 7:00 PM Miami Watch with 30-Day Free Trial
Sunday, August 15 2:00 PM Chicago White Sox Watch with 30-Day Free Trial
Tuesday, August 17 7:00 PM Boston Watch with 30-Day Free Trial
Sunday, August 22 - Minnesota Watch with 30-Day Free Trial
Saturday, August 28 4:00 PM Oakland Watch with 30-Day Free Trial
Friday, September 17 7:00 PM Cleveland Watch with 30-Day Free Trial
Friday, September 24 7:00 PM Boston Watch with 30-Day Free Trial
Wednesday, September 29 7:00 PM Toronto Watch with 30-Day Free Trial
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans.

