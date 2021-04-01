New York Yankees Streaming: How to Watch Live Games During 2021 Season

The New York Yankees are back for the 2021 MLB Season and if you’re a cord-cutter you’re probably wondering how to stream your favorite team. Depending on whether you live in the New York-area or away from your team, you will have different options to stream.

Watch Yankees Games on YES Network with a Streaming Service

If you want to stream Yankees games on YES Network in New York, you will need a Live TV Streaming Service. After YouTube TV, Hulu, fuboTV, and Sling TV each dropped YES Network your options are now more limited.

Fortunately, you can still stream every Yankees game with a subscription to AT&T TV Choice Plan. The service also includes ESPN, TBS, FS1, and MLB Network – so you will get all of your Yankees coverage. In New York, you will also get MSG and SportsNet NY.

For a limited time, you can get a free year of HBO Max when you sign-up for a subscription to AT&T TV.

Watch Yankees Games on YES Network App

If you have access to YES Network via your cable, satellite, or streaming provider – you can now stream Yankees games live in the new YES Network App

To access a 24/7 live feed of YES Network including live Yankees, Nets, NYFC, and Liberty games you will still need to authenticate with your TV Everywhere credentials. For streamers, that means those who subscribe to AT&T TV can use the app – since they are the only Live TV Streaming Service that carries the channel..

Watch Yankees Games on Amazon Prime Video

For the first time, Amazon Prime Video will stream 21 Yankees telecasts, which will also be available over-the-air on WPIX.

Prime members in New York state, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania and north and central New Jersey areas will get access to all 21 Yankees games on Prime Video.

Watch Yankees Games Out-of-Market on MLB.TV

If you live away outside of the New York-area, you can stream Yankees games on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Watch Nationally Televised Yankees Games with a Streaming Service

For games that are airing nationally on ESPN, FOX, FS1, TBS, or MLB Network, you have plenty of options to stream.