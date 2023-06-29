New York Yankees’ YES App Launches New In-App Content Loyalty Program

Fresh off MLB’s first perfect game since 2012 and the club’s first since 1999, it’s a good day for the New York Yankees and their fans. And the good times will keep rolling at the team’s YES Network, where fans now will not only be rewarded for their team loyalty, they can get cash and prizes for it in return.

The Emmy-winning YES App and the audience engagement platform LiveLike have teamed up to launch YES Rewards, a new loyalty program and the first TV sports app-based program of its kind. Kicking off on Thursday, June 29, with the Yankees-Oakland Athletics telecast at 3:30 pm ET, the new program will enable fans to earn prizes through app content and features. Users will be able to complete quests, unlock status badges, and receive YES Rewards points for programs watched and time spent engaged with content that are redeemable for gift cards

At launch, users can earn points in a variety of ways, including signing up for a YES App account, watching live Yankees games, and playing the YES App’s Pick-N-Play and Pick-N-Play Live games.

And Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty fans won’t be shut out: YES expects YES Rewards to also roll out for game telecasts in the near future.

The addition of YES Rewards is the latest upgrade for YES users, just one week after the YES Network introduced single-screen interactive live stats on connected devices. The network, which also launched a direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming service at the start of the season, has also announced second-screen experience launch plans for Pick-N-Play Live and Watch Party and will continue to unveil new features throughout the current season.

In the meanwhile, Yankees fans can have their cake (or concession treat of choice) and eat it, too, with YES Rewards. YES App programming is available at no extra cost for fans who receive the YES Network through cable, satellite, or a live TV streaming provider, including DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a five-day free trial and includes YES on three of its four tiers: Choice ($99.99 per month), Ultimate ($109.99 per month), and Premier ($99.99 per month).