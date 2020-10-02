DEAL ALERT: New YouTube TV Subscribers Can Get a Free Chromecast with Google TV

YouTube TV is giving away the newly launched Chromecast with Google TV to new subscribers. This comes right after announcing a bundle that includes 6 months of Netflix.

To be eligible, you have to complete your first month of payment for the $64.99 service to get the Chromecast ($50 value). You will also get a two-week trial ahead of that, meaning you can cancel without penalty (but you won’t get the device in that case).

How to Get a Free Chromecast with YouTube TV

Click here to activate the offer

Sign-up for a 2-Week Free Trial

After trial, pay for your first month of service

In order to be eligible, users must subscribe to YouTube TV by December 31, 2020 and make at least one payment. After you complete your payment, you will be notified by YouTube TV with a promo code for the device, which must be redeemed by February 28, 2021. Only first time YouTube TV members are eligible.

This is the second major promotion Google is doing with the new Chromecast. They are offering a bundle that includes 6 months of Netflix Standard Plan (2-Screen Plan) for just $89.99 — a nearly $40 savings.

The Netflix Standard Plan is $12.99 a month, meaning that the bundle includes a $78 in value. Since both new and existing Netflix subscribers are eligible, if you already are a subscriber, you are effectively getting the new Chromecast with Google TV for just $12 ($90 cost -$78 in value). If you’re not, you’re effectively paying $40 more to get $78 in value.

The new Chromecast supports up to 4K HDR, as well as Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10+. On the audio side, it supports DTS, Dolby Audio, Dolby Audio+, and Dolby Atmos.

The device has built-in Wi-Fi support, as well as Bluetooth, and a USB-C port for power and an option Ethernet adapter.

The biggest difference between previous Chromecast devices is that it has a on-board interface and comes with a remote. Previously, Chromecast devices could only stream videos Cast from a iOS or Android device.

In addition to the standard directional pad, the remote comes with a button for Google Assistant and enables the user to assign favorite functions to some buttons. The remote also comes with shortcut buttons for services such as Netflix and YouTube.