Newsmax Removed From DirecTV and DIRECTV STREAM in Carriage Dispute

Midnight came and went and nobody blinked. NewsmaxTV is now gone from DirecTV satellite packages and DIRECTV STREAM. The two sides had been locked in tense negotiations over a carriage dispute. Until now, the satellite and streaming services made the channel available to 13.5 million Americans. This comes almost one year after these services dropped OAN.

“We’ve discussed with Newsmax on several occasions that we’d like to offer their programming, however, the network is now seeking significant fees that we would have to pass on to our broad customer base,” DirecTV said in a statement. “Additionally, the same programming offered by Newsmax today is already available at no charge to 100% of U.S. households including our customers.”

That’s true. Newsmax is widely available on free platforms like Pluto TV and Roku Channel. You can even watch it live at the bottom of this article. Other TV providers that offer the service are fuboTV and Sling TV.

In retaliation, right wing politicians are taking shots against DirecTV parent AT&T. Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-Texas) and 41 other House Republicans sent the company a letter saying they are “deeply concerned about this undemocratic assault on free speech.” This, of course, is not undemocratic. Newmax is free to air whatever it likes, DirecTV is free to air whatever it likes. Still, lawmakers are trying to whip their base into a frenzy over the impasse.

It’s absurd @DIRECTV caved to the woke mob and partisan demands of Democrats to censure @NEWSMAX.



America deserves to hear ALL points of view! — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) January 23, 2023

DirecTV has said it would continue carrying the channel as long as Newsmax doesn’t charge them.

Newsmax employs a roster former Fox News hosts and correspondents, including Eric Bolling, who was fired after an investigation into allegations that the host sent unsolicited photos of male genitalia to female colleagues. Other Newsmax luminaries include Boris Epshteyn, who worked to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election; Laura Schlessinger, who used the N-word 11 times on the radio; prominent Scientologist Greta Van Susteren; and Alan Dershowitz, who has used his legal degree to assist clients like O.J. Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein, and Harvey Weinstein.

Despite the DirecTV decision, the woke mob has not prevented Newsmax from airing on:

Dish Network Ch. 216

Comcast Xfinity Ch. 1115

Spectrum (TWC/Charter/BHH)

AT&T U-verse Ch. 1220

Verizon FiOS Ch. 615HD / 115SD

Cox Media

Optimum Ch. 102

Suddenlink Ch. 102

Mediacom Ch. 277

WOW! TV

Fision TV (Hotwire) Ch. 540HD / 121SD

Armstrong Ch. 118

Roku

Vidgo

Pluto TV Ch. 460

XUMO

DistroTV

FuboTV

Chromecast

Android TV

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV

Plex

Haystack News

SimulTV

You can also own the libs by downloading the free Newsmax app on Apple and Android devices. PBS is also a good option.

Related: This is Why You’ll Never See a Major Live Streaming Service Drop Fox News ►

Newsmax Live Stream