NewsON Announces Licensing Deal to Bring 13 CBS Affiliates to Free Streaming Service

News junkies who stream their local stations via NewsON will soon have access to even more content. The Sinclair Media Group-owned live news streaming service announced a new broadcasting deal with CBS to add 13 local affiliates to its platform.

The new stations offered will include several top 25 markets including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, and San Francisco. The new deal will cover live newscasts, CBS News Local FAST channels, and short-form story clips from each of the stations, including the upcoming Detroit channel when it launches.

“We are really thrilled to work with CBS News and Stations and bring their news product to NewsON’s multiplatform user base,” NewsON General Manager Ron Stitt said. “CBS has been a leader in development of OTT/CTV local news and we are pleased they are joining and supporting a large body of network affiliates who participate in NewsON to ensure they are connecting with CTV audiences and maximizing reach and revenue with their content.”

NewsON is the nation’s largest streaming service for local news content, providing a nationwide lineup of local news from over 250 credible TV stations. The service gives consumers access to live and on-demand local newscasts and local news clips from markets covering 92% of the U.S. population.

“We are excited to distribute our 13 local streaming channels on NewsON,” CBS Stations Senior Vice President of Streaming Sahand Sepehrnia said. “Ron and the team are innovators and true champions of local news, and we are optimistic that the addition of our streaming channels will help expand their consumer offering and grow our audience.”

NewsON saw its reach expand drastically earlier this year when its app became available on Samsung Smart TVs. That gave NewsON access to thousands of connected devices across the U.S., and now many of those devices will be able to stream their local CBS stations.

There are multiple ways to stream local news content beyond NewsON. Also available are services like Local Now, VUit, and Haystack News.

NewsON is also free to download on Roku devices, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and iOS and Android mobile devices. You do not need to create an account to access the service.