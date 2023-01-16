Nexstar Discontinues Live Streams of News Telecasts to Satisfy Pay-TV Distributors

If you’re a viewer of one of the 197 television stations Nexstar Media Group owns across the United States, you may have noticed you’re no longer able to stream your local news live via the internet.

That’s because as of Jan. 12, Nexstar has ended live streams of local newscasts and lifestyle programming. This move was done to “fulfill our obligations to our cable, satellite and telecom partners,” according to Nexstar.

Now, instead of offering live streams alongside news broadcasts, local programming will be available via individual stations’ websites two hours after they are presented over the air. Viewers of WGN-TV Chicago, KTLA-TV Los Angeles, and KRON-TV will still be able to access live news streams via the WGN Plus, KTLA Plus, and KRON Plus mobile apps.

“We also continue to make highlights of our newscasts available through video clips and other coverage after the live broadcast,” Nexstar said. “Breaking news and important weather updates will continue to be offered on the stations websites as they occur, and on our mobile apps and social media platforms.”

In the short term, the move does make sense from Nexstar’s point of view. The company wants to showcase live news broadcasts, in the hopes of convincing pay-TV distributors to raise the retransmission fees Nexstar gets when news broadcasts are aired via cable, satellite, and live TV streaming services. Higher retrans fees are needed in the face of shrinking cable and satellite audiences, as distributors have a smaller subscriber base to monetize.

Still, the move by Nexstar to discontinue live streams to help its pay-TV partners demonstrates the overall weakness of pay TV moving forward. This is more of a last-ditch effort by Nexstar to claim as much as it can in the way of advertiser dollars and transmission fees than it is an effort to bring in a new wave of cable and satellite viewers.

There are still several news streaming services to choose from that offer live coverage in multiple markets. Services like VUit and NewsON offer live news and weather coverage and service the top media markets in the country for free. Some premium streaming services, like Paramount+ and Peacock also offer live streams of local channel affiliates to select customers.