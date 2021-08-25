Nexstar Media and SportsGrid Unite to Launch Free Over-The-Air 24-Hour Sports Wagering & Fantasy Sports Network

Nexstar Media and SportsGrid today announced a multi-year agreement to launch “SportsGrid Network,” the nation’s first-ever digital network devoted to sports wagering and fantasy sports. Starting September 1, SportsGrid Network will be distributed across nine digital subchannels licensed to Nexstar in nine major U.S. markets, including San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Tampa, Portland, Nashville, Norfolk, Grand Rapids, Knoxville, and Des Moines. You’ll see SportsGrid on recently vacated digital sub-channels licensed to Nexstar.

At its launch, SportsGrid Network will feature 18 hours of exclusive live original programming hosted by a team of on-air personalities, sports and gambling experts. The channel will also feature pre-produced programming and encore presentations of the network’s most popular shows. The network’s mission is to provide real-time sports news, data, analytics, and statistics to engage sports audiences whenever and wherever they choose.

“Our nation is sports-obsessed and we are delighted to deliver SportsGrid’s programming to address the rapidly growing interest in sports betting and fantasy sports,” said Sean Compton, president of Nexstar Media Inc.’s networks division. “Distributing SportsGrid’s programming across digital subchannels in nine of our markets will enable us to connect with new audiences and continue expanding a new and fast-growing revenue stream. As the nation’s #1 provider of content to fans of sports wagering and fantasy sports, SportsGrid is the perfect partner for this effort.”

SportsGrid is already available as a free streaming channel on Roku, Xumo, Sling, and Plex, but now joins Nexstar’s traditional broadcast platform as a way to reach even more viewers.

As more states legalize sports betting (including all but two of the states where Nexstar has broadcast rights) it makes sense to introduce more sports gambling content to an avid audience. The two-pronged approach can help SportsGrid reach older sports bettors who may still have a traditional cable bundle, as well as younger players who may not have a traditional TV subscription but would still be interested in the content.

Sports betting is becoming a bigger focus for streaming companies. In one prominent example, fuboTV has a mobile betting app that will sync with whatever live sports you’re watching to allow real-time betting.

“Nexstar’s national reach across 199 owned or operated television stations in 116 markets throughout the U.S. is a great platform for distributing our content to fantasy sports fans and gamblers everywhere,” said Louis Maione, founder and president of SportsGrid. “This initial nine-station launch of SportsGrid content will inform and entertain millions of sports fans across all screens and devices and provide them with expert reporting, commentary, and analysis using our exclusive proprietary SportsGrid analytics platform.”