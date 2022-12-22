 Skip to Content
NFL Fans Get Their Wish: More Than 2x NFL Fans Preferred YouTube to Apple For NFL Sunday Ticket

Jason Gurwin

NFL Sunday Ticket will have a new home starting with the 2023 NFL season – YouTube.

The NFL’s out-of-market package will shift from DIRECTV and will be available on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels starting this Fall. While Apple was rumored to be the destination of NFL Sunday Ticket throughout the year, fans won’t be disappointed with the surprise winner according to findings by The Streamable.

In a survey by The Streamable of 5,018 NFL fans, 35% said that YouTube was their preferred destination for NFL Sunday Ticket. In fact, more than twice as many fans preferred YouTube over Apple TV+ (122% more respondents) as the new streaming home for NFL Sunday Ticket.

In comparison to the other bidders, YouTube was selected as the service fans were most likely to subscribe to Sunday Ticket on by:

  • 23% more fans than the runner-up, Amazon Prime Video
  • 73% more than the third-place ESPN+
  • 122% more than Apple TV+

Despite the preference for YouTube, where there may be a challenge is the price of the service. In a previous study by The Streamable, only 26% of fans were willing to pay up to the current $300 base price.

Given the current restrictions in the package, it is unlikely that YouTube will be able to drop the price much lower. However, a base price $150 - $200 could increase potential subscribers by almost 2x in comparison to the current $300 base price.

If they can’t drop the price, YouTube will have to get creative by providing other incentives for new subscribers that reduce the effective cost to the consumer. This could include bundling it with other services, a discounted subscription for new YouTube TV customers, or including their other sports-focused add-ons like Sports Plus or 4K Plus (which offers select MLB NBA, and College games in 4K).

While the news of who would take over NFL Sunday Ticket was a long-time coming, NFL fans certainly aren’t disappointed that they will finally be able to access it without satellite.

