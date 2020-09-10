NFL Kickoff Game 2020: How to Watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans Live Online

The NFL is back in full swing as the season’s kickoff game takes place this week. The Kansas City Chiefs will have the “home-field” advantage when they host the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium tonight. Coverage of the game will begin at 7 p.m. ET on NBC, which can be stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

How to Stream the NFL Kickoff Game

When: Thursday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m ET

TV: NBC

The game is expected to be a nail-biter as the two teams last faceoff was eight months ago when the Chiefs bested the Texans during a Divisional Round game.

The Texans come into tonight’s match with angst to reclaim their name. When the two teams last went head to head, the Texans were well on their way to win the AFC Championship, when the Chiefs made an astounding comeback from a 24-0 deficit and went on sweep the game, 51-31.

This season, as the Chiefs come in defending their Super Bowl Championship, the team also boasts the talents of Austin Mahomes. The 24-year-old superstar quarterback has a hefty roster that speaks for itself. “As the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Mahomes threw for nearly 5,100 yards and 50 touchdowns en route to league MVP honors in 2018 and guided Kansas City to its first championship since 1969 a year later, winning the Super Bowl MVP award in the process,” reports CBS Sports.

For their part, the Texans have quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is a power player in his own right. Also 24-years-old, Watson threw “4,000 yards in his first full season as the team’s starter in 2018… he would have surpassed that mark last year but sat out the season finale and finished with 3,852 yards. Watson also provides a major threat with his legs, as he has gained nearly 1,000 yards on the ground (964) over the last two seasons.”

