Amazon Prime Video to Stream Exclusive Telecast of Week 16 Game between 49ers & Cardinals

NFL fans are in for a day packed with football come Dec. 26. After weeks of anticipation, the NFL Network has finally announced their Week 16 Saturday schedule, and revealed they will be exclusively airing two games—Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. ET and then the Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders 8 p.m. ET.

But the bigger news for streamers, is that the NFL revealed that the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals will exclusively available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The game will also be broadcast in both teams’ home markets on NBC affiliate KNTV in San Francisco and FOX affiliate KSAZ in Arizona and will be available to stream on mobile through the NFL, 49ers, Cardinals, and Yahoo Sports mobile properties.

Prior to that, Prime Video will also be simulcasting the FOX and NFL Network Christmas Special on Dec. 25 between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints at 4:30 p.m. ET.

“We’re ready to deliver the gift of football for Prime members this holiday season with a week-long slate of original content and in-depth analysis on Prime Video and Twitch, culminating in back-to-back days of live NFL action on Dec. 25 and 26,” said Marie Donoghue, VP of Global Sports Video at Amazon.

“Although this holiday season may look and feel different for many families, we believe sports have the incredible power to bring people together, even when they’re apart. We are looking forward to bringing some extra holiday cheer to football fans around the world with two exciting matchups that feature several potential playoff contenders.”

It doesn’t end in December however, as Amazon also confirmed plans to stream the CBS NFL Wild Card playoff game for Prime members in the U.S. on Jan. 10, 2020. The game will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and will be available on television via CBS and Nickelodeon, and on digital across devices via NFL, CBS All Access and ViacomCBS apps.