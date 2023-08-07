NFL Network Distribution Drops 30% in Past Decade; Where to Watch Channel, Rest of League This Year

The dominant cable sports channels are showing their vulnerability. A week after the news broke that ESPN — once the most omnipresent brand in cable — had been passed by FS1 in terms of household distribution, Austin Karp of the Sports Business Journal reports that NFL Network’s distribution has dipped 30% since its peak at 72.5 million homes in 2013; the channel is now in 51.1 million homes in the United States.

The rate of decline is not slowing down either. Just since the start of the 2022 NFL season, NFL Network has lost more than 5 million homes. All of the top national sports channels have seen declines lately, as people shift further away from expensive cable plans which offer limited flexibility.

However, there was one silver lining in the data from SBJ; the league set multiple records for its international games broadcast from England and Germany last year. But because earlier kickoff times for those international games still pulled in fewer viewers than a Saturday game on NFL Network, and because of the departure of “Thursday Night Football” national broadcasts to Prime Video, NFL Network saw a 16% drop in overall ratings in 2022 when compared to the 2021 season.

Which Live TV Streaming Services Have NFL Content in 2023?

If you’re worried about the availability of the NFL this year, there are plenty of ways to stream the league and its games. NFL Network was picked up by DIRECTV in July, meaning that five of the top six live TV streaming services make it available now.

NFL games will air on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network this year. DIRECTV STREAM is our best choice for watching them all, as users can get each of those channels in most markets with a Choice plan or above. For a limited time, new customers can save $10 off per month for their first three months of DIRECTV STREAM service.

Keep in mind that DIRECTV is currently in the middle of a retransmission dispute with Nexstar, the largest local channel owner in the country, so some local affiliates are currently blacked out in markets across the country. So when signing up for service, make sure that the channels you need are available in your area.

Fubo also carries each of these channels, and a large selection of regional sports networks (RSNs) as well. Its plans start at $85.98, but new customers get a seven-day free trial, and the RSNs in your plan should help you see the close of baseball season as well as the start of football season.

Which On-Demand Streaming Services Carry NFL Content in 2023?

Paramount+ with Showtime costs $11.99 per month, and allows viewers to watch on-demand from both libraries. It’s ad-free, and it comes with a live stream of CBS in most markets, allowing viewers to stream NFL games airing on that channel every Sunday live. If your local NFL team plays a majority of its games on CBS, this is a great way to stream them.

Peacock streams broadcasts of NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” every week live. It starts at $5.99 for ad-supported, on-demand streaming, and features a wider selection of live sports than any other on-demand streaming platform. It will also carry two exclusive NFL games in 2023: one in the regular season, and one during the playoffs.

ESPN+ will get an exclusive international NFL game in Week 4 when the Atlanta Falcons take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Twelve NFL games will be shown on ESPN+ in addition to linear broadcasts, including “Monday Night Football” as Wildcard and Divisional Round contests. That’s a lot of football for just $9.99 per month!

Prime Video is entering year two of its decade-long agreement with the NFL to be the exclusive home of national “Thursday Night Football” broadcasts. Only fans in the markets of the teams playing get access to a local broadcast on linear TV. Prime Video costs $8.99 per month, and brings viewers a large library of original titles, TV series, and movies galore in addition to “TNF.”