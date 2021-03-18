NFL Reaches 10-Year Deal Which Will Stream Games on Amazon Prime Video, ESPN+, Tubi, Peacock, & Paramount Plus

The NFL and the major media networks CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN/ABC have reached a new 10-year deal starting with the 2023 season. For those with linear TV, nothing major changes – CBS and FOX will air Sunday afternoons, while NBC will still air Sunday Night Football. Monday Night Football will continue to air on ESPN, with three games on ABC as part of a double-header.

Amazon Prime Video

The biggest change? Amazon Prime Video will air 15 exclusive Thursday Night Football games, with NFL Network only carrying select Thursday and Saturday Night games.

Mike Hopkins, SVP of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, said, “NFL games are the most watched live programming in the United States, and this unprecedented Thursday Night Football package gives tens of millions of new and existing Prime members exclusive access to must-watch live football on Prime Video. NFL fans from across the country will enjoy a premium viewing experience with Thursday Night Football, as well as access to a broad selection of content including award-winning Amazon Originals available on Prime Video.”

ABC/ESPN/ESPN+

ESPN+ will air one international game and can simulcast Monday Night Football games that air on ESPN/ABC. Starting with the 2022 season, ESPN+ will stream one exclusive national game each year. Starting in 2023, ESPN gets to broadcast one wild card and one divisional playoff game.

Another much-welcomed change: Monday Night Football will get flex scheduling from Week 12 and beyond.

“There are so many exciting new components, including Super Bowls and added playoff games, new end-of-season games with playoff implications, exclusive streaming games on ESPN+, scheduling flexibility and enhancements, and much more. It’s a wide-ranging agreement unlike any we’ve reached with the NFL, and we couldn’t be more energized about what the future holds,” said Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, ESPN and Sports Content.

NBC/Peacock

NBC will be able to stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. The new deal gives Peacock exclusive national rights to six regular-season games, one per year from 2023-28. Peacock will also launch a virtual NFL channel highlighting classic games and content from NFL Films.

CBS/Paramount+

On Sunday afternoons, Paramount+ will stream local CBS games to customers on both their ad-supported and ad-free tiers.

Bob Bakish, President and CEO, ViacomCBS, said, “We are thrilled to extend and expand our long-term partnership with the NFL to create even more value for ViacomCBS and for NFL fans. Today’s groundbreaking deal ensures that more big games will be available on CBS and Paramount+, with greater NFL programming opportunities featured across all ViacomCBS platforms including Pluto TV, vastly expanding the NFL’s reach among younger audiences in a rapidly evolving media landscape.”

Fox/Tubi

Tubi will stream FOX games available in your local market for free.

More to come?

There was an earlier report that NFL Sunday Ticket would move from DirecTV to ESPN+, but that has yet to be confirmed by the NFL.

Upcoming Super Bowl Rights

The new deal will also see CBS, FOX, and NBC each get three Super Bowls over the course of the 11-year agreement, with ESPN/ABC joining the rotation with telecasts in 2026 and 2030.