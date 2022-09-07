NFL RedZone Available DTC in NFL Mobile App Again For 2022 Season

For the third straight season, NFL RedZone will be available from the NFL App for the 2022 campaign, without the need of a cable or satellite subscription. NFL RedZone Mobile returns for the same $34.99 per season price as it has been for the last three years.

To subscribe, you will need to download the NFL App and go to “Account & Settings.” From there, you can purchase the $35 subscription.

NFL RedZone is not included in the league’s recently launched NFL+ streaming service, so this is the only way to watch the channel on mobile without a separate pay-TV subscription. NFL+ includes live local and nationally televised NFL games on your mobile device and tablet for $4.99 per month.

Buying directly from the NFL App is the cheapest way to get NFL RedZone, but it does come with limitations. You won’t be able to AirPlay, Cast, or watch on a streaming player like Roku, Fire TV, or Apple TV. In order to watch NFL RedZone on your TV without cable, you will need a live TV streaming service.

Your least expensive option is Sling TV, which includes the whip-around channel with Sling Blue + Sports Extra ($46 per month), which also includes NFL Network, as well as FOX and NBC in select markets. For a limited time, you can get your first month of Sling TV + Sports Extra for just $23.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Your other options to stream NFL RedZone on the big screen include fuboTV ($69.99 per month), which offers it as part of their Sports Plus plan for $11 per month, and offers a seven-day free trial.

Hulu Live TV also includes NFL RedZone as part of its new Sports Add-On ($10), and for a limited time the streamer is just $49.99 per month for your first three months.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

RedZone is also available with upstart Vidgo, which includes the channel in its Plus Plan for $79.95, but is available for $10 for your first month. YouTube TV, which runs $64.99 per month, also includes the channel in its Sports Plus Add-On for $11 per month.