Monday Night Football to Simulcast on ABC, NFL Wild Card Game to Air with Megcast on Five Disney Networks

This year’s NFL Wild Card game is going to be even bigger as ESPN announced it will be available across five of the Walt Disney Company’s networks come January. Using their signature MegaCast production, ESPN and ABC will simulcast the game, while ESPN2 and Freeform will create their own viewing experiences and ESPN Deportes will air the Spanish-language offering.

The game on ESPN and ABC will be called by Monday Night Football’s Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry. Hosts for ESPN2 and Freeform will be announced at a later date as the networks plan on using a different format.

Earlier this season, ESPN’s college football broadcast team of Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit called Monday Night Football, so they could be an option.

ESPN also announced that they will simulcast two Monday Night Football games in December, beginning with Buffalo vs. San Francisco on Dec. 7, then Buffalo vs. New England on Dec. 28.

The news comes as the NFL just announced a string of games to be live-streamed on Amazon Prime Video as well as NFL Network. Earlier today, NFL Network announced their two exclusive telecasts during Week 16. That same weekend, the NFL revealed that the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals will be exclusively televised on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch.

Prior to that, Prime Video will also be simulcasting the FOX and NFL Network Christmas Special on Dec. 25 between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints at 4:30 p.m. ET.