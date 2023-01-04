NHL Commissioner: Sports Leagues Must be ‘Agile’ When Planning for Streaming Future

The future of sports may lie on streaming, but for now pay-TV services are clinging stubbornly to the primary broadcast rights for the majority of major sports leagues. Live sports are widely acknowledged as one of the few assets keeping pay-TV providers afloat, and they’re not going to give them up without a bitter fight.

Such issues are probably a couple of broadcast rights contracts down the road, but commissioners of major sports leagues are already thinking about how the transition might go when the time comes. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman certainly has it in mind, and he spoke with Bloomberg about the importance of being flexible when it comes to pay-TV and streaming as platforms for live games.

“You’ve got to be agile enough to keep an eye on the trends and be prepared to embrace them,” Bettman said. “You’re going to see more of an evolution. Streaming is going to become more important and the national presence is going to become increasingly important.”

The NHL is nowhere close to making the move to an all-streaming format, but it has definitely tested the streaming waters. Thanks to a deal with Disney, the league streams exclusive games on Hulu and ESPN+, the latter serving as host to the league's out-of-market package NHL Power Play, which features over 1,000 games each season.

There’s no doubt that Bettman is eyeing the decline of regional sports networks (RSNs), which are the primary cable home of NHL teams and seeking a more viable option for growing fan bases. Because such networks are by definition regional, they have a limited paying customer pool to draw from, and declining pay-TV revenues make RSNs harder and harder to monetize. Younger audiences are much less likely to utilize RSNs, in large part because they are less likely to use pay-TV in general.

Bettman noted to Bloomberg that younger people “want more than just the games now. They want behind the scenes.”

Streaming services can offer alternative broadcasts and multiple camera angles, along with a level of interactivity that traditional TV productions simply cannot match. Prime Video has demonstrated this ability on “Thursday Night Football” with “Prime Vision,” an augmented stream that offers live stats and analysis about players currently on the field.

Streaming services must continue to develop such features in order to keep younger viewers off their mobile devices and engaged with what they’re watching. Once they perfect those features, it will be difficult for pay-TV companies to make the case to sports leagues that they’re still the best broadcast option for live games.