NHL.TV Lowers Pricing For COVID-Shortened 2021 Season

With the NHL starting their COVID-shortened 2021 regular season one-week from today – the league has revealed the pricing and plans for NHL.TV, the league’s out-of-market package.

For the 2021 season, there will continue to be three plans, which has seen their priced reduced for the shortened 56-game schedule. 2021 All-Access Pass, which gives you access to all out-of-market games, will be $99.99. Last season, the season was offered for $144.99. The 30% discount this season matches the ~30% fewer games on the schedule.

For those that just want access to a single team, you can subscribe to 2021 Single Team Pass, which is $84.99. Last season, the same plan was $115.99 for the full 82 game season.

NHL.TV also offers a monthly plan for $24.99 a month. In fact, because the season is just four months long - you would get the full regular season for the same ~$99.99 as the All-Access Pass. The biggest difference between the two is in year’s past you got access to some first-round NHL playoff games that were not nationally televised.

Since your monthly plan would end prior to the start of the 2021 playoffs, you wouldn’t get those games unless you paid for an extra month.

Once again those that subscribe with a Discover card will get a 10% discount, and if you are a student or member of the military you can save 35% of your plan.

This is different than the NBA, which didn’t drop the price of NBA League Pass, despite offering ~15% fewer games this season.

Since it is an out-of-market package, you won’t get games that air in your local market on a Regional Sports Network – or those that air nationally on NBC or NBCSN. Games that air on NHL Network that involve teams outside your local market are available to stream.

The NHL hasn’t announced any major changes to the service. Last season, they added a new “Game Flow” feature to their app mid-way through the 2019-20 campaign. The feature lets you see visually when there is more action during a game.

NHL.TV is available to stream on all major platforms including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox, iOS, Android, and Web.

The service will let you choose between home or away broadcasts, watch multiple games at the same time, select camera angeles, and pause and rewind live games.

If you prefer to watch your local team games on a Regional Sports Networks like MSG (New York Rangers), NESN (Boston Bruins), NBC Sports Chicago (Chicago Blackhawks). You will need a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV NOW, or YouTube TV. You can use the chart below to see which services carry your team locally.