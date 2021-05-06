 Skip to Content
Nickelodeon Shuts Down NickHits as Shows and Movies Head to Paramount+

Nickelodeon’s streaming service, NickHits, has been removed from Amazon, Roku, and Apple TV’s channel stores. NickHits was launched in 2019 and was available as a Prime Video Channel. A subscription without Prime was $7.99 per month. Now, most of the shows that were featured on NickHits are available to stream on Paramount+.

The NickHits content library was geared toward older kids and featured a large collection of Nickelodeon classics. The library seemed to focus on the most popular shows from the 1990s and later. It included “Zoey 101,” “iCarly,” “Rugrats,” “Victorious,” “The Legend of Korra,” “The Fairly OddParents,” and many more. NickHits featured entire series of these hit shows, including all 11 seasons of “SpongeBob SquarePants.”

ViacomCBS is currently in the process of expanding the Paramount+ library. When Paramount+ first launched in early March, its content library was already impressive with 7,000 episodes of classic Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. shows. Because so many of these Nickelodeon shows were already available to stream on Paramount+, it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise that NickHits is no longer around.

Beginning in June, Paramount+ will offer a $4.99 ad-supported tier, replacing the $5.99 tier. So, you can save a couple of bucks and get access to additional content by using Paramount+ to catch your favorite Nickelodeon shows. Amazon Prime also offers a Paramount+ add-on, so you can watch Nickelodeon’s shows and movies this way.

Some Nickelodeon shows, including “Drake and Josh” and “Jimmy Neutron” are available to stream on Hulu and were not on NickHits. For now, those titles don’t seem to be moving over to Paramount+.

