Nielsen Report: Nostalgic Comedies Saw a Pandemic Viewership Boost

While contemporary comedies saw a decline in viewership during the pandemic, classic shows such as “Friends,” “Family Matters,” and even “The Andy Griffith Show” saw a rise in popularity.

According to a Nielsen report, beloved older comedies saw a resurgence in watch minutes from 2019 to 2020. Popular shows like the “Friends” and “The Andy Griffith Show” saw a slight uptick in viewership year-by-year (30 percent and 29 percent, respectively), and shows like “Family Matters” and “George Lopez” saw huge boosts in popularity. Gross minutes viewed for “George Lopez” grew 113 percent from ‘19 to ‘20, while “Family Matters” grew 392 percent — by far the largest growth on the chart. You can view a selection of nostalgic comedy programs below:

Select Nostalgia Comedy, Gross Minutes Viewed

Program 2019 2020 % Difference Friends 74,818,083,891 96,962,475,889 30% The Andy Griffith Show 45,265,171,514 58,292,939,519 29% Roseanne 11,810,943,194 20,137,102,531 70% Family Matters 2,311,974,248 11,369,944,708 392% George Lopez 5,154,797,256 10,957,567,936 113% I Love Lucy 8,625,779,928 9,275,410,368 8% Full House 5,338,416,616 7,221,218,366 35% Good Times 5,520,346,824 6,871,305,416 24% Fresh Prince of Bel Air 5,952,199,945 6,713,843,070 13% The Bernie Mac Show 1,962,669,240 3,346,974,922 71%

Nielsen also reported “The Office” remains king of comedy — in traditional viewership and in streaming. Viewers watched 87.28 billion hours of “The Office” across traditional broadcast TV and Netflix, its former streaming home. It will be interesting to see how “The Office’s” move to Peacock, combined with “Friends’” availability on HBO Max will affect numbers going forward.

“In times of disruption and uncertainty, few would argue that the comedy genre is a welcomed diversion. Disruption makes viewers reach for the tried while uncertainty drives us toward the true. And generally speaking, good comedy is timeless, as evidenced by notable viewership spikes in programs as diverse as the Golden Girls, George Lopez, Full House and Hogan’s Heroes,” the Nielsen report said. “After a year of isolation, with the road ahead brightening, but still unsure, as more nostalgic programs find their way to new platforms and channels, there’s little doubt that along with our hopes, viewership will continue to rise.”