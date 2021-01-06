Nintendo Axes Netflix App from Wii and 3DS, Available Until June For Existing Users

New users of Wii and 3DS will no longer be able to download the Netflix app as Nintendo removed the app from their eShops, beginning Dec. 31, 2020. The service will remain available for re-download for existing users, however.

“Starting Dec 31st, 2020, the Netflix app will no longer be available for new users to download from Nintendo eShop on the Wii U console or Nintendo 3DS family of systems,” Nintendo said in a statement. “During that time, it will be possible for existing users to re-download these applications. Service for existing users will continue until June 30th, 2021. Thank you to everyone who enjoyed Netflix on these platforms over the years.”

It seems Nintendo is going a different direction as other gaming consoles such the recently released Playstation 5 as well as Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have made an effort to integrate all the top streaming apps onto their platforms.

For Nintendo, the only major streaming apps available on the Nintendo Switch are Hulu and Funimation. With the removal of Netflix from the Wii and 3DS, it’s possible that it could still come to the Switch.

PS5 supports the most popular streaming services—Netflix, Disney+ and Apple TV+, available on the console, as well as Twitch and Spotify.

Xbox has support for streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Spotify, YouTube, YouTube TV, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock, Vudu, FandangoNow, Twitch, Sky Go, NOW TV, Sky Ticket were also be available on the new consoles.