No More Updates for Firefox on Fire TV

Bad news for those of you who like to browse the web using Firefox on Fire TV. Starting April 30, Mozilla will stop updating the app. That means you won’t receive updates for security or performance. You also won’t be able to download Firefox to your Fire TV device after that date.

Firefox first arrived on Fire TV devices in December 2017, which allowed Fire TV owners to watch YouTube while Google fought with Amazon. Google brought the YouTube app back to Fire TV in July 2019.

A Mozilla spokesman explained that the company jumped into the void during the stalemate between the tech titans, but they’ve decided to devote future development resources elsewhere. “Now, consumers have more options for accessing content on these devices. So, we decided to shift our focus and resources to building new experiences that bring value to people’s lives and continue to offer people alternative choices in the market,” the spokesman said.

Amazon recommends using its Silk browser when support for Firefox ends.

An estimated 29% of U.S. households have a device that uses the Fire TV software, but it’s unclear how many of those might use the device for web browsing. It’s certainly easier to watch video through a dedicated app than trying to find a workaround.

Amazon has made headlines in recent weeks for picking fights with its external partners. The company bullied WarnerMedia into a long-term contract with Amazon Web Services to allow the HBO Max app on Fire TV. Peacock is still not available on Fire TV, forcing users to sideload the app.

This is part of a larger trend of tensions among the tech titans, as Apple threatens to clamp down on invasive ad software that other developers rely on, Comcast considers pulling its Universal films from other streaming services, and Netflix outbid Starz for the Sony catalog.